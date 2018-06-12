Men in clown masks rob Mr. Nice Guy head shop in Fairview Heights, police say

Fairview Heights police were searching Tuesday for two men they believe robbed the Mr. Nice Guy store while wearing clown masks.
Police were called to Mr. Nice Guy on Lincoln Trail at about 9:40 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery. Two men walked into the store and demanded money while carrying a handgun, and both were wearing dark clothing and clown masks, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Fairview Heights Police Department.
The men approached and left the building from the east side, where they are presumed to have escaped in a waiting vehicle. A search using police dogs did not locate the suspects.
Among the items stolen were an employee’s purse and an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.
The suspects are described as black males; one approximately 6-foot-1 with an athletic build, and one about 5-foot-8 with a heavier build.
Police said this is the first armed robbery in Fairview Heights since June 2017, and the third in two years. Mr. Nice Guy is a self-described “head shop” selling vapes, pipes, hookahs, rolling papers, T-shirts and similar items; there are six locations in the greater St. Louis area, including Fairview Heights.
Anyone with information or recordings from exterior cameras can call the police department at 618-489-2130.
Comments