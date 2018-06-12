Your mail may be missing or mangled after post office burglary, Maryville police say

A burglary at the Maryville Post Office may mean missing or mangled packages for some customers in the area.
Maryville police were called to the post office Sunday after a customer reported that it appeared to have been burglarized. The lobby area has 24-hour public access, and “it was in disarray,” according to Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter.
He said papers were thrown everywhere and drawers were opened. In addition, someone had forced open the gate to the employee area open, Carpenter said.
“Someone spent some time going through a lot of packages,” Carpenter said.
He added that it was not immediately known how many packages were damaged, opened or stolen, he said.
The Illinois State Police crime scene unit and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office are joining with Maryville Police in the investigation, Carpenter said. The postal inspector is examining the opened packages.
“We’re waiting on an inventory of what was taken,” Carpenter said.
Since the burglary took place on government property, Carpenter said, it likely would be prosecuted as a federal crime.
