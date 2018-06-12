Collinsville man threatened to shoot officers at food truck festival, police say

A Collinsville man known to law enforcement made veiled threats to shoot police officers at a local festival on schools grounds Saturday, police said.
Devion Smith, 20, was hanging outside an urgent-care facility in Collinsville on Saturday and "talking out of sorts," Collinsville Lt. Gary Scaggs said. Smith also made a comment about shooting up the Police Department, Scaggs said. People inside the urgent-care facility were worried Smith might take action and called the police, Scaggs said.
Officers concluded the festival Smith was talking about was a food truck festival on the grounds at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School. He didn't mention it by name, but that was the only event that fit the description, Scaggs said.
Smith was gone when officers arrived, but his mother tracked him down at a hotel where he was staying and brought him to the department. She said Smith had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was having a negative reaction to medicine he was trying. Smith was taken into custody Saturday, then was transferred to a mental health facility for an evaluation, Scaggs said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith was still at the mental health facility. He was charged Monday with disorderly conduct, and his bail was set at $40,000.
