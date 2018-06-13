Belleville man charged with raping woman, striking her over the head with liquor bottle

A 57-year-old Belleville man is accused of raping a woman and striking her over the head with a liquor bottle.

Prosecutors say Craig Vasser sexually assaulted the woman multiple times, detained her in his Belleville apartment and refused to let her put her clothes on or leave.

He was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sex assault using force, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and unlawful restraint.

Vasser was in custody at the St. Clair County jail Wednesday morning on a $610,000 bail.

