Report of possible scammer in Caseyville was false alarm, police confirm

Update: Police later confirmed the person did in fact work for the Village of Caseyville and was acting in an official capacity.

Caseyville Police warned residents on Friday to be wary of anyone identifying as a village employee in an effort to enter their homes.

Police, in a Facebook post, said they received a report that a person posing as a water department employee attempted to enter someone's home.

"If anyone with the village requests to be on your property please ask to see their Identification," police wrote. "Be aware of your surroundings and be careful of who you let on your property."

Additional information about the specific case was not mentioned in the Facebook post.