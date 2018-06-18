Collinsville man charged with murder in fatal shooting of former neighbor

A Collinsville man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his 40-year-old former neighbor, with whom he had allegedly had a long-running dispute.
Robert Beckman, 57, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Daniel Lee's death. Lee was fatally shot Friday night in Collinsville. He died in his father's arms.
"It shouldn't have happened that way — not right in front of me," Gary Lee, Daniel's father, told the BND.
Beckman and Daniel Lee had a dispute when Daniel lived with his father, but Gary Lee said the two hadn't spoken in years. His son had suspected Beckman had vandalized and put glue in the locks of his truck years before.
Daniel Lee had gone to his father's house at about 7:30 p.m. Friday. They drank a few beers and watched the Cardinals game on TV on the back porch.
His son went to leave, and Gary Lee said he heard Beckman shout, "I told you I would get you."
He saw a flash of fire — a gunshot blast — and ran to his son's side. There was blood everywhere, and Gary Lee knew he was in trouble. His son had warned him before not to trust Beckman. Gary Lee said Beckman was easily angered by neighborhood events, like someone mowing too far onto his lawn, and he was a heavy drinker with a quick temper.
Illinois State Police troopers found Beckman at about midnight Saturday on Interstate 255, where he had been in a single vehicle crash. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A motive from the crime had not been determined as of Monday, police said.
Beckman's bail was set at $1 million. He was in custody at the Collinsville Police Department as of Monday afternoon.
