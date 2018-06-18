O’Fallon man faces 14 felony charges, including sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl

An O'Fallon man accused of sending dirty messages to young girls told police he had anally sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on at least five separate occasions, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Tyler Cain, 25, is charged with 14 felonies, including sex abuse, sex assault, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. Charges allege he sent sexual messages to a 12-year-old and 13-year-old girl on the Facebook Messenger app to persuade them to perform sexual acts with him.
The guardian of the 12-year-old girl went to police after she found inappropriate messages between Cain and the girl on Facebook, according to the affidavit. The messages talked about nude photos of the girl and involved sexual role-playing scenarios.
Police found that Cain led the conversation and "relentlessly 'poked' and texted her until she would talk to him," according to the affidavit. He allegedly asked her to take her clothes off when the two were alone at his house, and he took photos of her buttocks with his cellphone.
Over Facebook, Cain asked the girl again for nude photos, saying he wanted ones she took herself because it had "a bit more personal feel," according to the affidavit. She repeatedly declined to send photos.
"Why did you want to do this in the first place? Because I was an easy target?" the girl asked Cain. When he responded, saying he found her attractive, the girl said, "I'm a little kid, how could you say that?"
Cain told her that he has had issues with his head for a long time, according to the affidavit.
"Im (sic) screwed up in that i (sic) do find little girls/young adults attractive," Cain wrote.
Cain was charged May 10 with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a child younger than 13, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, two counts of indecent solicitation of sex from the 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girls on Facebook Messenger, and grooming them to perform sex acts.
His case was still pending Monday, and he remained in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $1.5 million bail.
