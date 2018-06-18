East St. Louis man convicted of murder for second time, gets lengthy prison sentence

An East St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 fatal shooting of another East St. Louis man.
Antonio M. Williams, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Jessie Jamison, and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Williams shot Jamison in the head with a .380 semiautomatic pistol in the 2900 block of Waverly Avenue in September 2016. A second-degree murder conviction means he unreasonably believed that the killing was justified at the time.
Williams will have to serve half of his sentence, and he'll receive credit for the nearly two years he served in jail awaiting his sentence. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Williams was also sentenced to 11 years in prison for second-degree murder in May 2006.
