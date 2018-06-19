Belleville sex offender convicted of exposing self to child for second time

A Belleville man was convicted Monday of exposing himself in front of a child — the second time he's been convicted of such an offense.
David Korte, 57, exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl in Belleville in December 2015 and was charged with sexual exploitation of a child. He was convicted during a bench trial Monday and will receive his sentence in August.
His sentencing documents specify he is to have no contact with the victim, witnesses or Lee's Fried Chicken. He exposed himself to the girl at the restaurant.
He was charged with solicitation of a sexual act and public indecency in 2007, but those charges were dismissed.
In 2001, he was convicted of indecent exposure for performing an obscene act in the parking lot of a Belleville laundromat. The police report said Korte laughed as a woman passed him in his van in the parking lot. He had to pay a $100 fee.
Two years before that, in 1999, he was sentenced to one year of probation for exposing himself to a 15-year-old when he picked her and another hitchhiker up in Belleville and started masturbating and making lewd comments. A few days prior, he picked up another hitchhiker and started making lewd and suggestive comments.
Both women got out of the car after a few blocks and filed a report with police.
