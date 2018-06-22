Swansea woman accused of dragging third-grader from his desk at Belleville school

A 30-year-old Swansea mom was charged this week with pulling her child's classmate out of his seat in a third-grade classroom at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville on Oct. 17.
Prosecutors say Jessica Lewis grabbed a 9-year-old boy by the arm, yelled at him and then took him to another seat. She's also accused of holding a folded belt in her hand as she grabbed the boy.
Belleville Police did not respond to requests for additional information on the case. However, St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly confirmed the 9-year-old boy was a classmate of the woman's child.
She was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing on state land.
Lewis had not yet been taken into custody as of Friday morning, according to online jail records.
