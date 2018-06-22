Freeburg police investigate report of pedestrian hit by car

Police were searching for a woman who they say struck a man walking in the 400 block of State Street in Freeburg before they determined the pedestrian did not stop jogging after the accident.
The man was struck by the front of the car and thrown over the hood at about 7:30 a.m. Gary's Restaurant, according to a Facebook post. He suffered minor injuries.
While initially they thought the driver fled the scene, a spokesman confirmed later on Friday morning that the pedestrian was "bumped" and continued jogging without making contact with the driver.
Freeburg police did not immediately release additional information.
Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call the Freeburg Police Department at 618-539-3132.
