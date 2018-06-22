Ashley G. Smith
Ashley G. Smith
Ashley G. Smith

Crime

Smithton man accused of exposing himself, sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

June 22, 2018 11:31 AM

A 33-year-old Smithton man was booked into jail Tuesday on charges that he exposed himself to a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.

Ashley G. Smith is accused of assaulting the 14-year-old girl on May 16.

He was in jail in lieu of a $75,000 bail Friday morning, meaning he would have to post $7,500 in cash to be released.

Smith faces a charge of sexually exploiting a child and a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Additional information about the case and how the two knew each other was not immediately available.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

  Comments  