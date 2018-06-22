Collinsville cites four clerks on allegations of selling alcohol to minors

Four clerks at Collinsville businesses have been charged with selling alcohol to minors during a compliance check by Collinsville police.
Police conducted a check of 25 Collinsville establishments that sell alcohol, including convenience stores, liquor stores, grocery stores, gas stations and major retailers such as Walmart. Four clerks were charged with unlawful sale of alcohol to a minor.
Cited were: Ravi Kachhidiya, 25, of Sav-On Liquor; Rabecca Townsend, 52, of the Collinsville BP station; Tenika Brown, 41, of the Collinsville Crossing Walgreens; and Kevin Sweney, 28, of Circle K.
Collinsville police conducted the compliance check with the help of the Collinsville Police Department Explorers, a youth program in law enforcement.
