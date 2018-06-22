Edwardsville man charged with producing, distributing child porn

A rural Edwardsville man faces charges of child pornography following a raid on his trailer.
Tyler Scott Seibold, 30, has been charged with three total counts of producing and disseminating child pornography.
The investigation began with the Jerseyville Police Department, which is part of the FBI Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force. Jerseyville Police found illegal images being distributed online and notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The investigative and digital forensic units were able to determine the origin of the images, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
Law enforcement searched Seibold’s trailer in University Flats on Sand Road on Wednesday and confiscated unspecified media. Police said there was evidence Seibold had manufactured and produced child pornography, and the victim depicted in the images had been identified.
“As of this point in the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest any additional victims from this area; however, the investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges Friday. Seibold faces one charge each of producing child pornography, a Class X felony; distribution of child pornography, a Class X felony; and possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony. Seibold remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Lt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-296-4823 or 618-223-0224.
