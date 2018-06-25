Watch out for counterfeit bills being used in the area, Staunton bank warns

A Staunton bank warned people Friday to watch out for counterfeit bills being used in the area.
Four fake bills were identified by First National Bank in Staunton. The bills, two $50 bills and two $20 bills, have a double black line on the upper right hand corner and Chinese symbols on the front and back, Director of Marketing Nancy Roettgers said.
Bank officials said they identified three fake bills that were deposited by local businesses, which did not know they were fake. Another bill was used at Mt. Olive Homecoming and a fake $50 bill was found in a ditch in Staunton, Roettgers said.
The bills were worn and it appeared the person had tried to rub off or disguise the Chinese symbols on the bills, Roettgers said.
In a Facebook post, the bank said the bills are used in China to train international bank tellers learning to count U.S. money. The Chinese symbols translate to "bank training money."
