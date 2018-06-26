Woman kicked and punched Cahokia police officer during arrest, charges say

A Cahokia woman was charged Monday with kicking, punching and scratching a police officer during an arrest.
Kristin A. Smith, 33, was arrested Saturday on charges of injuring and resisting a police officer.
Smith punched Cahokia Detective Kyle Puckett in the face, kicked him in the groin and leg and scratched him in the arm while fighting him and Cahokia Officer Shawn Hunt on Saturday as they tried to arrest her, charges say.
Smith has 116 prior charges in various St. Clair County cities, according to court records. Her previous convictions include assault, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, breech of peace and failure to comply/interfering with a police officer.
Smith was in custody at the St. Clair County jail as of Tuesday morning with a bail of $75,000.
