Man robs Family Dollar in Belleville

Belleville police are looking for a man who robbed the Family Dollar at 610 N. 89th St. on Sunday night.
This was the second robbery Belleville officers investigated on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the Circle K located at 1800 Lebanon Ave. was robbed. Also over the weekend, the Hucks in Swansea on Illinois 159 at Frank Scott Parkway was robbed by a man with a handgun.
In the Family Dollar robbery, a man entered the store about 7 p.m. and placed his hand into his zippered hoodie to imply that he had a weapon, police said in news release.
After obtaining cash, the suspect fled east on West Main Street in what was described by witnesses as an older model Pontiac Grand Am, police said.
The suspect was described as a black male, about 40 years old, about 5-foot-8, average build and with short black hair. The suspect wore a dark gray zippered hoodie, light gray sweatpants, white socks and black sandals.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
