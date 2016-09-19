Know someone making a difference in Belleville?

Do you know someone who lives or works in Belleville and makes a difference in the community? The Belleville Achieves Strength In Character group is seeking nominations for its 2016 Citizens of Character awards.
BASIC is accepting nominations until Oct. 3. Nominees have to be 18 years old or older. Members of BASIC’s board and individuals holding or seeking public office are not eligible.
Nomination forms are at www.thebasicinitiative.com. Send nominations to Citizens of Character Committee member Melissa Taylor via email at mtaylor@bths201.org or via fax at 618-233-7586.
Awards will be presented at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at Fisher’s Restaurant.
