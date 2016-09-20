SIUE to recognize seven of its graduates

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will honor seven graduates at the 2016 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, Sept. 30, in the Morris University Center. These alumni have achieved exploits in their respective fields.
“Those selected for the Alumni Hall of Fame represent the best of SIUE,” said Alan, Kehrer, SIUE Alumni Association president. “It is our honor to induct these outstanding individuals.”
The 2016 honorees listed by their college or school:
▪ Raj Kumar, master’s business administration ’84
Kumar began his career at Nestle Purina as a design engineer in February 1982 in the corporate engineering department. He eventually progressed to his role as director of operations performance in product supply at the St. Louis corporate headquarters.
▪ Fred Irby III, master’s music education ’74
Irby has been a professor of music at Howard University in Washington, D.C. since 1974. He is the coordinator of instrumental music, trumpet instructor, and founder and director of the internationally acclaimed Howard University Jazz Ensemble.
▪ David Williams, bachelor’s sociology ’71
Williams serves as a distinguished professor at the School of Policy, Government and International Affairs at George Mason University in Arlington, Va. He is also the director of GMU’s Center for Organizational Performance and Integrity. Before joining the faculty at GMU, Williams served as the Inspector General for the U.S. Postal Service.
▪ Dr. Darryl Pendleton, doctorate ’86
Pendleton joined the faculty of the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry in November 2002. He currently serves as the associate dean for student affairs and diversity affairs and clinical associate professor in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry. In addition, he serves as the director of the college’s Urban Health Program.
▪ Thelma Mothershed Wair, master’s in counselor education ’72, post-master’s certificate in educational edministration ’78
Wair made history as a member of the Little Rock Nine, the African-American students involved in the desegregation of Little Rock Central High School in 1957. This followed the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision in which it was determined that state-sanctioned segregation of public schools was a violation of the 14th Amendment and was therefore unconstitutional.
▪ Thomas Niederhofer, bachelor’s civil engineering ’80
Niederhofer’s 30-plus year career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began in St. Louis. He is a member of the small group of volunteer “Rescue Engineers” across the country that supports the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System.
▪ Dr. Nelma Shearer, master’s nursing ’88
Shearer is a highly acclaimed and accomplished leader and innovator who is making a difference in nursing education, research and practice. She is a prolific and internationally, renown author, who has co-authored three editions of a widely used graduate level nursing theory text, Perspectives on Nursing Theory and another nursing theory text, Nursing Knowledge and Theory Innovation.
▪ Bill Luan, bachelor’s electrical engineering ’84, master’s ’85
Luan is a senior program manager and regional lead in developer relations team at Google. He is responsible for running Google developer outreach programs in the Greater China Region, helping business partners adopting Google technologies and platforms for their business service innovations and new product development.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at siue.edu/homecoming/alumni. For more information, call 618- 650-5176.
Get your quarters ready for auction
The Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Kappa Rho is hosting a cosmic quarter auction on Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction gets under way at 6 p.m. in The Commons at the Southwestern Illinois College Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road.
A $5 paddle fee gets you and your quarters in the door. If you’d rather not bring quarters, a $20 all-in paddle fee is all that’s needed to get in on all the fun. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Alpha Kappa Rho chapter’s service project initiatives, including an annual trip to New Orleans, La. to help rebuild areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina.
For more information, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5561.
SWIC to host butterfly festival
The Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus is holding its second butterfly festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
People can walk around the campus butterfly garden, dubbed “Flutter Farm,” and learn about butterflies, native bees and flowers. Butterfly expert Jim Wiker of the Illinois Nature History Survey at the Prairie Research Institute will be on hand.
This year, visitors can learn about types of habitats, species diversity in their region and ways to protect against threats to that diversity thanks to the Traveling Science Center. Housed in Champaign, the 320-square-foot mobile classroom features informative, engaging exhibits on Illinois biodiversity.
Guests can also participate in a kids’ nature scavenger hunt, face painting and craft, information and vendor booths on site. Scavenger hunt prizes will be awarded.
For more information, visit facebook.com/betaiotaiotaRedBud.
Lindenwood announces speaker series
The 2016-2017 Speakers Series has been announced for Lindenwood University-Belleville:
▪ Che “Rhymefest” Smith, award-winning hip-hop artist and humanitarian will deliver “Hip Hop for Humanity” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28
▪ Ambassador Dr. Robin Sanders, former U.S. diplomat to Nigeria, will deliver “U.S. Policy Toward Africa: Why it is Important & The Sustainable Development Goals Key to Its Progress” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13
▪ Stuart Diamond, Internet entrepreneur, journalist, and musician will speak at 7 p.m. Nov. 17
▪ Callie Crossley, television and radio commentator, documentary and TV news producer will speak at 7 p.m. Feb. 8
▪ Candice DeLong, retired FBI profiler and author will deliver “Special Agent: My Life on the Front Lines as a Woman in the FBI” at 7 p.m. March 8
All events are free and open to the public and held in the Lindenwood Auditorium.
