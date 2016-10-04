Grammy Award-winning artist wants to show you how to do what she does

Internationally renowned soprano Christine Brewer will share her expertise in a vocal master class on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at McKendree University’s Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. High school music directors and their students are invited to join the university’s music and theatre students at the Hett from 4-6 p.m. The public is also welcome to observe the master class in session.
Brewer is a Grammy Award-winning recording artist known for her soaring range, boundless power and control, and vibrant personality. She has performed with the Metropolitan Opera, English National Opera, and the orchestras of major American and European cities. She studied music education at McKendree and taught at Marissa Elementary School for several years before embarking on her professional career as a performer.
She will coach McKendree University students singing musical theatre songs, some of which are from the upcoming musical “Curtains” by Kander and Ebb, to be presented at the Hett from Nov. 4-6.
Students from the university’s Division of Visual and Performing Arts who will participate in the master class include Kiana Beverly, a music major from Oak Park, Ill.; J. Dylan Comer, a theatre major from Carrier Mills, Ill.; Genna Fanning, a biology pre-professional major from Jacksonville, Ill.; and Brett Hanna, a theatre major from Belvidere, Ill.
For more information, call 618-537-6922 or e-mail nypma@mckendree.edu.
SWIC hosting FAFSA workshops
As of Oct. 1, students currently attending or planning to attend Southwestern Illinois College can file their 2017-18 academic year FAFSA. This is a full three months sooner than individuals could previously complete their FAFSA for the next school year. To file early, students and/or their parents will be using 2015 income tax data to complete the application.
Students who might need help can participate in one of the FAFSA Completion Workshops offered by SWIC’s Personal Advocate Linking Services at the Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. Sessions are scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24 and 31.
PALS representatives at the Belleville or Red Bud campuses or at the East St. Louis Community College Center can also assist.
For more information or questions about early filing, call PALS at 866-942-7942: Belleville, ext. 5558; ESLCCC, ext. 6583; Red Bud, ext. 8126; Sam Wolf Granite City, ext. 7347; or email pals@swic.edu.
SIUE open house
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s graduate school is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.
Attendees can find out more about:
▪ SIUE’s 40-plus graduate degree programs
▪ Graduate admission requirements
▪ Financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards
For more information and to register for the graduate school open house, visit www.siue.edu/graduate-admissions/visits/index.shtml.
Want to compete in Urban Warrior Games?
Lindenwood University-Belleville will host Urban Warrior Games from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on campus, 2600 W. Main St. in Belleville.
This event is a day-long competition where teams consisting of eight to 10 players compete in flag football, kickball, dodge ball, soccer, and volleyball. Teams will go toe-to-toe for 10, 30-minute games with each team playing two games of each sport against an opposing team.
This event is open to students, faculty, staff and members of the public who are 18 and older. Teams must be co-ed, with a 60/40 split between males and females.
The cost per player is $20; current college students with a valid college ID receive a discounted rate.
Teams can register in advance online at www.urbanwarriorgames.com, and sign-in for the games opens at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event with competitions beginning at 8 a.m.
For more information, contact event organizer Ted Burden at 618-671-6162 or TBurden@lindenwood.edu.
‘Live Your Dream’ grants
Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available online at www.soroptimist.org/awards/apply.html. The application deadline is Nov. 15.
Soroptimist International of Greater St. Louis will provide a $750 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist South Central Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalist $10,000 awards.
Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education related expense.
Additional information is available by visiting www.soroptimiststlouis.com or emailing info@soroptimiststlouis.com.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
