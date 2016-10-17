Local students could be getting a greenhouse at their school

Belleville District 201 is considering building a greenhouse on the Belleville West High School campus, according to Superintendent Jeff Dosier.
The estimated cost is between $50,000 and $70,000, Dosier said, and it would be paid for through grants. The project will come before the District 201 School Board at its Monday night meeting.
Dosier said bids for the project aren’t expected to come in until Tuesday morning.
Impacts of new law
Those in attendance at the meeting also will hear a discussion about the Every Student Succeeds Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law last year.
Dosier said the school board will talk about the act and “some of the potential impacts it may have on our district.”
The Every Student Succeeds Act replaced the No Child Left Behind Act, enacted in 2002. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the new law does the following, among other things:
▪ Upholds protections for disadvantaged and high-need students.
▪ Requires that all students be taught to high academic standards that will prepare them for college and careers.
▪ Ensures that information is provided to educators, families, students and communities through annual statewide assessments that measure students’ progress toward those high standards.
▪ Maintains an expectation that there will be accountability and action to effect change in lowest-performing schools, where groups of students are not making progress and where graduation rates are low over extended periods of time.
Proposed new classes
The school board will also consider adding two new advanced placement courses in the district. One is an AP environmental science class and the other is an AP social studies course.
“The new courses are things that we think make our curriculum a little bit stronger,” Dosier said.
Proposed new club
Students at Belleville West want to start a new club called Helping Other People Excel, or H.O.P.E. for short.
Dosier said the club would integrate special education students with other students in social events. It will come before the board for approval Monday.
The District 201 School Board meets at 7 p.m. at 920 North Illinois St. in Belleville. Return to BND.com for more on this story.
Comments