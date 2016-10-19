School nurse is victim of fatal car crash on Illinois 158

Millstadt School District 160’s school nurse died in a car accident Tuesday afternoon, according to Superintendent Job Green.
Jody Graff, 48, had been working in the district for only about six weeks, he said.
“She had just started working here,” Green said. “She had previously worked in home healthcare.”
Graff, of Columbia, was the only nurse for all of the district’s schools, serving students in preschool through eighth grade. Green said she had made “a very good impression with our kids and our staff and our community.”
GUESTBOOK: Express your condolences to the family of Jody Graff
Additional social workers were made available — some from other school districts — on Wednesday morning to help Millstadt’s students and staff members, Green said.
Green said on behalf of the district, student body and community that their thoughts and prayers are with Graff’s family.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments