Award winner helps ‘many of us F.L.Y. in more than one way’

Lindenwood University-Belleville Associate Professor Dr. Andrea Boyles was honored by a local community organization for her volunteer work.
The 17th Street Corridor Neighborhood Association presented Boyles with its 2016 Soar Award on Oct. 20 at Governor French Academy in Belleville.
“It’s very humbling to be honest,” said Boyles, who is also chair of Lindenwood Belleville’s Social and Behavioral Sciences Division. “I don’t do what I do for recognition. I’m kind of a sucker for helping and assisting disadvantaged populations. That is a very sensitive place for me. It’s my passion. I do what I do because I enjoy people and I love paying it forward.”
Alicia Bradley, spokeswoman for the 17th Street Corridor Association, said Boyles’ volunteer work, which includes moderating the organization’s Dr. Martin Luther King program and teaching the values of its First Love Yourself — or FLY — program, makes a big difference in the lives of Belleville-area children.
“A Soar Award recipient is a special person who has gone above and beyond in their contributions to make a significant difference in the Belleville School District and community,” Bradley said in a news release. “We appreciate great educators like Dr. Boyles. They have helped many of us F.L.Y. in more than one way.”
SIUE to host ‘Explore Academic Excellence Day’
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences invites prospective traditional and transfer students – and current students with undeclared majors – to explore its rich career and learning opportunities during its inaugural Explore Academic Excellence Day.
The event will be held Saturday on campus. Programming will be from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for prospective students, and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for current students. Registration is due by Thursday.
The college’s full array of programming will be on display, including such programs as music, sociology, international studies, political science, mathematics and statistics. Participants will be presented information on admissions, financial aid and housing, as well as offered breakout sessions that include question and answer opportunities with representatives from the academic departments.
Along with exploration of facilities for the College of Arts and Sciences, participants will experience SIUE’s campus and housing amenities during a walking tour.
Music recital featuring SWIC professor
Spend an evening with German composers Robert and Clara Schumann with music performed by the Perseid Quartet and Southwestern Illinois College Music Professor Diana Umali, who will accompany the quartet of string instruments on piano.
The recital will be held at the Schmidt Art Center on the SWIC Belleville Campus at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The program will last approximately one hour with a reception afterward. The event is free and open to the public.
Formed in 2013, the Perseid Quartet regularly presents concerts in both traditional and nontraditional venues. Members hold degrees from the nation’s top music conservatories and have a collective experience that ranges from performing in community music schools to a rock band.
For more information on the quartet, visit perseidstringquartet.com.
Tamburitzans to bring international cultures to the stage
One of the world’s finest, longest-running live musical variety stage shows of its kind returns to Granite City Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Tamburitzans will perform at the Southwestern Illinois College Foundation student scholarship fundraiser at 7 p.m. that day at Granite City Senior High School Performing Arts Center.The doors open at 6:15 p.m.
The talented young artists, clad in elaborate costumes, will celebrate and share international cultural heritages through the universal languages of music and dance.
Show proceeds benefit the John N. and Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans scholarships for students attending the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus.
Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance from Norma Bellcoff at 618-692-6150 or 618-978-1522; the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Business Office, 4950 Maryville Road; the SWIC Belleville Campus Foundation Office, Main Complex Room 2240, 2500 Carlyle Ave.; the SWIC Red Bud Campus Student Development Office; or by telephone using a credit card at 618-235-2700, ext. 5663.
Nursing honor society chartered
McKendree University Honor Society of Nursing was officially chartered as the Psi Epsilon chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society on Oct. 2 at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts.
Chartering officer Sandra Bibb presided and presented Psi Epsilon with a charter and coat of arms. Officers of the new McKendree University chapter of Sigma Theta Tau are Dr. Janice Wiegmann, president; Amy Piontek, vice president; Dr. Jan Albers, secretary; Paula Bull, treasurer; Sara Bolten, counselor and governance committee chair; and Dr. Richelle Rennegarbe, leadership succession chair.
The chapter has 74 charter member.
