Teachers vs. professional athletes. Who will win? See for yourself.

The Harlem Wizards professional basketball team is coming to the metro-east to face off against local teachers.
The game starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Belleville East High School. The Wizards will take on staff members from Belleville East and other nearby schools.
According to their website, three Wizards are former Harlem Globetrotters showmen.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. They can be purchased in the athletic office at Belleville East or online at www.harlemwizards.com.
You can help a metro-east school win $5,000
Twenty-six local schools and districts are each hoping they showed enough school spirit to be named the winner in Get to Know the Metro-East’s video contest.
The public has until midnight on Nov. 18 to vote for their favorite video online. Only one vote is allowed per person.
Visit www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/projects/gotspirit to vote. The winning school’s prize is $5,000.
Children ‘mix it up’ again this year
Seventh- and eighth-graders from Immaculate Conception in Columbia recently visited students at Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School in East St. Louis so they could get to know each other.
It’s the fourth year the schools have participated in this annual event, which is part of a national campaign called Mix It Up at Lunch Day. The idea is for students to identify, question and cross social boundaries while they share a meal together. But Immaculate Conception and Sister Thea Bowman extend the event past lunch.
The schools give students an extra three hours of activities involving team-building, as well as learning about science, technology, engineering and math.
Immaculate Conception’s K-6 students also mixed it up with groups of older students while learning about government and the Constitution. They created their own school, classroom and cafeteria constitutions, wrote personal preambles, built models of the White House, made flags and more. Students learned about candidates and the election process and participated in a mock election, too.
Mix It Up at Lunch Day takes place on the last Tuesday of October each year.
High schoolers prepare for Teen Court
Thirty-seven students were recently trained to be peer jurors for St. Clair County’s Teen Court. The students come from 12 St. Clair County high schools.
Teen Court began in 2014 and has helped 58 teens avoid a criminal charge on their records. It is a restorative justice program of the St. Clair County Juvenile Justice Council. Offenders who appear before the Teen Court have pleaded guilty to their charges and are sentenced by their peers.
The new jurors’ training last month at Lindenwood University in Belleville included a mock hearing and panel presentation by past Teen Court jurors.
Students honored for doing the right thing
Five area students were recognized during the Do The Right Thing ceremony on Oct. 25.
Among them are: Brionna Broaden from Jefferson School in Belleville; Nakishon Capler and Trinity Stevenson from Westhaven School in Belleville; Kalee Marshall from Smithton School; and Grant Warfield from Mascoutah Middle School.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
