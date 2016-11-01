They wanted to help SIUE students. Now they’re being rewarded.

For nearly a decade, Chris Gordon has taught and helped students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The Alumni Association recently announced Gordon was chosen for its 2016 Great Teacher award.
Gordon, a St. Louis native, is no stranger to awards. He received SIUE’s Department of Construction Outstanding Teacher Award not once, by twice — in 2007 and 2009. He was also a 2016 Engineering News-Record Midwest Top 20 under 40 award winner.
He currently is co-director of the Construction Leadership Institute, an education program for construction industry leaders. For seven years, he served as chair of SIUE’s Department of Construction.
Gordon will be awarded a plaque and a $1,000 during graduation on Dec. 17. He will speak during the ceremony.
Gordon has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil and environmental engineering from Stanford University and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.
Adviser wants minority students to succeed
SIUE’s student adviser Darryl Cherry is on a mission to help minority students succeed.
For his efforts, Cherry was recognized among the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis during an event Saturday at the Marriott Hotel in St. Louis.
The non-profit organization 100 Black Men of Metropolitan St. Louis aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and enhance educational and economic opportunities.
“Supporting, advocating for and empowering youth — especially in the area of social welfare and education, have been my calling and life’s work,” Cherry said in a news release. “Joining the 100 Black Men gives me the opportunity to partner with like-minded professionals to leverage our collective talents and resources towards cultural pride, leadership development, increased graduation rates and economic empowerment.”
Cherry also serves as a minister and growth group leader at New Life Community Church in East St. Louis.
Prior to coming to SIUE, he worked at the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House in East St. Louis, Children’s Home and Aide Society of Illinois and St. Louis Community College.
Lindenwood student attends Hispanic conference
Alex Acuña, a senior at Lindenwood-University Belleville, recently traveled to San Antonio, Texas, on a full scholarship to participate in the 15th Annual Latino Higher Education Leadership Institute.
The scholarship was paid for by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.
Acuña said, in news release, that he enjoyed networking with other Hispanic students from across the country and meeting representatives from major companies like General Electric and Ford.
The annual conference, according to the website, provides an opportunity to share information and ideas for best practices in the education of Hispanics.
Acuña, who hails from Quito, Ecuador, is active at Lindenwood. He plays on the varsity soccer team and is a member of the Student Government Association and president of the Accounting and Finance Club. He founded Lindenwood’s International Student Organization.
The finance major will graduate in the spring and plans to further his education at graduate school.
SWIC offers job fair
Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville will have a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the varsity gym of the Belleville campus at 2500 Carlyle Ave.
SWIC officials recommend attendees needing a job dress appropriately and bring copies of their résumés. Staff at SWIC Southwestern Illinois workNET will provide free “Job Fair 411” workshops, which will run every 30 minutes starting at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about the event, visit www.swic.edu/CCevents or call Veterans and Career Services at 618-235-2700, ext. 5562.
