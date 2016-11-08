McKendree University hosting free concert for veterans, first responders

McKendree University in Lebanon is hosting several events this week as part of Military Appreciation Week in recognition of military members as well as first responders.
▪ A “Salute to Freedom” band concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. The concert is free.
▪ Active-duty military members and veterans can receive free tickets with a military I.D. to Saturday’s football game when the McKendree Bearcats battle the Truman State University Bulldogs. The game starts at 1 p.m. at Leemon Field. The Communications Squadron at Scott Air Force Base, USTRANSCOM Color Guard and the Marching Bearcat Band will perform prior to kickoff.
For more information, e-mail Krysti Connelly at khconnelly@mckendree.edu.
Lindenwood club hosting fashion show
Students in the Fashion Club at Lindenwood University will show you wants in style during its Fall and Winter Freedom of Expression Fashion show Wednesday in the auditorium.
A group of 10 to 15 students have organized the show, and another 30 students will model clothes donated by Belleville stores — Don Rodgers, LTD, and Peace by Piece.
“This is a great experience for the students,” faculty sponsor Andrea Frazier said in a news release. “Embracing all types of culture and individuality is an important part of their education, and much of that comes through fashion. It’s also a great experience for students to exercise their leadership, organization skills and other talents to make the show happen.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free fashion show.
Learn more about Native American heritage
Want to learn more about the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site? Archaeologist Bill Iseminger will discuss how the settlement flourished and theories about what caused its downfall.
The discussion — “Mighty Cahokia: America’s First City” — will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the history room at the Southwestern Illinois College Sam Wolf Granite City Campus.
For more information, call Jill Lorance at 618-797-7342.
SIUE’s student paper wins national award
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s student newspaper — the Alestle — recently won a national award during a convention in Washington, D.C.
The Alestle placed eighth in the Associated Collegiate Press Best Of Show — Newspaper Special Edition category for its 2016 Back To School Survival Guide.
Editor-in-Chief Caitlin Lally accepted the award during the 95th annual Associated Collegiate Press National College Media Convention. The following staff members also attended the event: Managing Editor Kendra Martin, Lifestyles Editor Chloe Smith, Opinion Editor Chloe Rice, Copy Editor Ryan Bieri, Advertising Manager Nicholas Agadi and Program Director Tammy Merrett.
“We were competing against schools of all sizes with all levels of programs,” Merrett said in a news release. “This is a nice reward for the staff who put in so much hard work this summer on the ‘Back To School Survival Guide,’ which provided a great service to the campus community.”
Do you need your GED?
The Adult Education and Literacy department at Southwestern Illinois College is offering free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair and Madison counties this month.
Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 14 to Dec. 8, at SWIC Belleville Campus, SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus and East St. Louis Community College Center.
The Belleville campus will also offer an accelerated class from 11:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
For more information, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5525, or 866-942-7942, ext. 5525.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
