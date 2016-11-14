You can tell Illinois what you think it should budget for education

Metro-east parents, students and educators will soon have an opportunity to offer their feedback and ideas about the fiscal year 2018 education budget.
An Illinois State Board of Education public budget hearing will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 21 in the Atrium at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave. Curt Bradshaw, board member and chair of the ISBE Finance and Audit Committee, is expected to attend the hearing.
The public’s ideas, concerns and priorities will inform the state board’s budget recommendations to the General Assembly in January.
“Community and stakeholder feedback is more important than ever, as state lawmakers redesign how the state funds school districts, and ISBE creates the Illinois State Plan to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act,” said Tony Smith, state superintendent of education.
The Granite City hearing is the last of three in Illinois; The first two were in Springfield and Chicago.
Feedback can also be submitted to the state board electronically through a budget request form. The form can be downloaded at www.isbe.net/budget and should be emailed to isbeFY18@isbe.net.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
At a glance
- What: Illinois State Board of Education’s public budget hearing
- When: 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21
- Where: The Atrium at Granite City High School, 3101 Madison Ave.
Comments