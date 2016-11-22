Kids are told to imagine day without water. Here’s what came to mind.

Local students were asked to imagine a day without water. Then, they created pieces of art to show what that might look like.
For Shy Hoffman, a fifth-grader at Scott Elementary School, it would mean no birthday cake or candy.
“Without water, no sweets!!” Shy wrote next to a drawing of a colorful three-layer cake.
The prompt came from Illinois American Water for a recent art contest. Classrooms of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from across the state submitted their work.
Shy, along with Mascoutah Elementary School fourth-grader Chloe Hyatt, each earned their classrooms a $100 donation as winners.
Chloe’s drawing focused on how water is needed: She drew flowers growing, a person swimming, a dog drinking and more. Each scene was drawn in a drop of water.
“Water completes your day and sends smiles your way,” Chloe wrote.
The goal was to raise awareness of a service that is often taken for granted, President of Illinois American Water Bruce Hauk said.
“It’s hard to imagine even just one day without water. We need water to make our morning coffee, to cook family dinners, to fight fires, for public health and more,” he said. “... We want to thank our local educators for taking time to talk to their students about the value of water service.”
State superintendent elected to new role
State Superintendent Tony Smith was recently elected to the Council of Chief State School Officers Board of Directors. He will serve a three-year term.
In response to joining the board of directors, Smith said: “I am honored to serve on the CCSSO Board of Directors. With the Every Student Succeeds Act returning more autonomy to the states, education leaders have an unprecedented opportunity to collaborate on effective strategies to ensure all students feel welcomed and supported and receive the preparation they need for both college and career. I look forward to helping to facilitate the important work of CCSSO and its members.”
Record number of district’s band students compete
More Granite City students were chosen to participate in the Illinois Music Educators Association District VI competition this year than ever before.
Granite City District 9’s young musicians were picked based on high scores during auditions in October.
The following Granite City High School students participated in the IMEA All-District Concert Band Festival on Nov. 5 at Edwardsville High School:
Dylan Beasley; Alexis Broyles; Skylar Burns; Mackenzie Butchee; Jocelyn Cipponeri; Grant Cole; Owen Cole; Atlantis Collins; Emma Cox; Scott DeLozier; Reanna Farley; Asael Gomez; Anthony Guzman; Nick Haddock; Jade Heuer; Mark Holland; Drew Huniak; Audrey Johnson; Emily Johnson; John Lucas; Riley Mitchell; Stephanie Mullen; Julia Murphy; Sara Patel; Emilee Pearman; Caitlyn Puhse; Sam Roberds; Skyler Sutphin; and Cassandra Zarate.
The following Coolidge Junior High School students participated in the IMEA All-District Concert Band Festival:
Caleb Blair; Brianna Branding; Maya Chapman; Krista Davis; Joseph Guithues; Alexia Jimenez; Isaiah McKay; Jesus Romero; Jose Salazar; Trenton Sutter; Brennan Whittleman; and Lexi Kunz.
The following Granite City High School students participated in the IMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival on Nov. 12 at Belleville East High School:
Dustin Choat; Gavin Colp; Scott DeLozier; Nick Haddock; John Lucas; Zachary May; Caitlyn Puhse; Faith Turner; and Kai Hale.
The following Coolidge Junior High School students participated in the IMEA All-District Jazz Band Festival:
Ali Bequette; Caleb Blair; Andrew Brinker; Aubory Bugg; Maya Chapman; Maya Chapman; Krista Davis; Jayden Echols; Lexi Kunz; Evan Pulliam; Jose Salazar; Clayton Stofel; Trenton Sutter; Brennan Whittleman; Lucas Wilson; and Isaiah Wing.
Girls train for 5K, learn something along the way
Third- through eighth-grade students from across the metro-east recently participated in a physical activity-based program at their schools. It ended this month with the largest timed 5K in Missouri.
Girls on the Run St. Louis combines training for a 5K with lessons that inspire girls to become independent thinkers, enhance their problem solving skills and make healthy decisions, according to the program’s website. One of their activities is a community service project.
More than 70 percent of the girls who participated this year will receive almost $365,000 in full or partial scholarships.
The 5K race took place Nov. 12 at Soldiers’ Memorial in downtown St. Louis.
The following schools were involved: Bluffview Elementary; Estelle Sauget School of Choice; Millstadt Consolidated School; Freeburg Elementary; Belle Valley School; Signal Hill Elementary School; Smithton Elementary School; Henry Raab Elementary School; William Holliday Elementary School; Coolidge Junior High; Mitchell School; Holy Family School; Forhardt School; C.A. Henning Elementary School; Eastwood Elementary School; East Alton Middle School; Sts. Peter and Paul School; and Wesclin Middle.
The non-profit program is accepting new site applications from schools for the spring 2017 season until Nov. 30. For more information, visit girlsontherunstlouis.org/get-involved/start-site.
Students honored for doing the right thing
The following students were honored by Do the Right Thing of Greater St. Louis at a Nov. 15 ceremony:
Naudia Campbell and Leine Moreland, of Union School; Camden Cox, of Delores Moye Elementary; Adrian Paredes and Carlos Raiford, of Westhaven School; Kortez Rupert, of Marie Schaefer Elementary; and Kael Speichinger, of Eagleview Elementary School.
Group says she’s social worker of the year
Last month, Janet Craig was named school social worker of the year by the Illinois Association of School Workers.
Craig works at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto. She was nominated by her coworkers and parents for the honor.
Local teens receive scholarships from SEMO
Three metro-east students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the 2017-18 school year.
Althoff Catholic High School student Jake Eversman, of Swansea, received the Regents’ Scholarship, which gives him tuition for 30 credit hours per academic year. The 2016-17 value was $5,979 for Missouri residents and $11,364 for non-Missouri residents.
Edwardsville High School student Rebecca Dean, of Glen Carbon, received the University Scholarship and Midwest Achievement Award. She will get $2,000 and the difference between out-of-state and in-state tuition to use toward her tuition. In the 2016-17 school year, the difference between out-of-state and in-state tuition was $5,385.
Another Edwardsville High School student, Kaitlyn Smith, of Moro, received the Residence Life Leadership Award, which gives her $1,000 toward residence hall fees.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments