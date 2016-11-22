Here’s how Lindenwood students honored an officer killed in the line of duty

Students in the Criminal Justice Club at Lindenwood University-Belleville wanted to do something to help the family of fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who lived in Madison County. They decided to host a fundraiser and collected money for the family.
“In light of the professional aspirations of many of our students to serve in the field of law enforcement, our students feel an obligation to contribute to support efforts of those faced with the difficult task of policing our community,” said Dr. Joseph Zlatic, club sponsor and criminal justice professor, in a news release. “It is encouraging to know that our students can work with organizations that spearhead efforts to serve those who serve our communities.”
The fundraiser was spearheaded by James Bost, president of the Criminal Justice Club, and Cory Bean, who is vice president.
The club raised more than $225, which was donated to Backstoppers, a St. Louis-based nonprofit that helps the families of police officers and firefighters who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.
Metro-east colleges are ‘military friendly’
McKendree University in Lebanon, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville have all been designated 2017 Military Friendly Schools by Victory Media, which publishes G.I. Jobs, STEM Jobs, and Military Spouse.
This is the fourth year SWIC has been recognized as a Military Friendly School, according to a news release.
“We proudly serve the largest student veteran population of any public institution in Illinois,” SWIC President Georgia Costello said in a news release. “Supporting veterans and military families is one of our top priorities. Not only do we assist veterans and their dependents with obtaining federal and state education benefits, we offer additional support for long-term success.”
The designation is awarded to colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools that are doing the most to help military students and dedicate resources to ensure their success.
McKendree’s Center at Scott Air Force Base offers degrees in business administration, accounting, management, marketing, human resource management, computer science and computer information systems.
“Our staff sets an example that other off-campus schools strive for but seldom achieve,” said Tia Crowder, associate dean at the center, in a news release. “We do this by creating a student friendly environment, minimizing administrative tasks, and stressing the importance of classroom education.”
SIUE East St. Louis Center receives Boeing Grant
The Boeing Company gave a helping hand to students at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center, and awarded the center a $65,000 grant.
This summer, the center introduced a pilot “Kindergarten Camp” to help 40 children who never attended preschool. With help from the grant, the center plans to enroll 80 East St. Louis children in its second camp, which will be held from June 12-July 14, 2017.
“In East St. Louis, data shows us that children who attend SIUE Head Start or other high quality early childhood centers are ready to learn and fully prepared when they enter kindergarten,” said Jesse Dixon, director of the center, in a news release. “This initiative is designed to provide early reading, math and social-emotional skills to students among the 60 percent in East St. Louis who enter kindergarten without that experience.”
Mascoutah native lands competitive internship
Mascoutah native Shelby Culli, who lives in St. Louis, and Ira Hughes of Plainfield, have been selected for a hands-on internship program at St. Louis-based public relations firm The Hauser Group.
Culli is a senior at Webster University. She is studying public relations at Webster University and is president of the school’s chapter of Public Relations Student Society of America.
Culli previously interned at Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis and Senior Services Plus in Alton.
Hughes, who lives in St. Charles, is a junior at Lindenwood University. He is working toward a degree in corporate communications.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments