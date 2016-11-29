SIUE wants to teach your teenagers how to code

High school students can learn computer programming during a workshop this Saturday at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The university’s School of Engineering’s Department of Computer Science is hosting the free workshop in the Technology and Management Center on campus.
The workshop called SIUE weCode is geared toward high school students who have no coding experience. Participants will begin with a tutorial in programming, and then they will work in teams with help from a mentor to build a project they design.
“We hope to teach the high school students the fundamentals of computer programming,” said Dennis Bouvier, associate professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science. “We really hope at the end of the workshop people who participate can indeed code.”
A maximum of 70 students can participate in the workshop, which will be lead by SIUE faculty and students. For more information or to pre-register visit wecode.cs.siue.edu, which has the consent form that needs to be filled out by the student’s parents.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and the workshop will end around 7 p.m.
If the event is a success, Bouvier said the workshop will continue each fall.
Local college students represent Venezuela
Twelve McKendree University students represented Venezuela during American Model United Nations conference in Chicago held Nov. 19-22.
Kyle Nordmann and Cole Nordmann, a graduate of Althoff High School in Belleville, won an outstanding delegate award in the disarmament committee.
Also participating as Venezuelan delegates were Andrew Wagner of Waterloo in the general assembly; Tyler Amenn of O’Fallon, and Hannah Voudrie of Belleville East in the economic and finance committee; Kara Schnoeker of Okawville in the social, cultural and humanitarian committee; Nicholas Perrin of Granite City in the special political committee; Brandon Hokeness of Okawville in the international atomic energy agency; McKenna Scaturro of Granite City in the human rights commission; and Max Aviles of San Bernardino, California, on the security council.
Maggie Canizales of Florissant, Missouri, served as a judge on the international court of justice and Justin Fausz of Valmeyer was a journalist in the international press delegation.
McKendree students will represent Saudi Arabia in the Midwest Model United Nations conference to be held in St. Louis in February.
Lindenwood hosting white-collar crime debate
Students at Lindenwood University-Belleville will show off what they’ve learned in their criminal justice classes during a white-collar crime lobbyist event at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Old Main Hall, room 301.
During the event, students will debate in front of a panel of judges, students, faculty and community members.
“Often white-collar crime goes unnoticed within society,” Shauntey James, criminal justice professor, said in a news release. “So, the purpose of this event is to disseminate information to the community concerning white-collar criminals. The information will vary from aspects like the cost of white-collar crime to the critical analysis of the lack of sanctions for these types of crimes.”
For more information, contact James at SJames@lindenwood.edu.
Troy native named in Who’s Who Among Students
The 2016 edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges includes Bailey Spotanski of Troy, who attends Murray State University.
Spotanski, the daughter of Terry Spotanski and Kellie Jarrett, is majoring in accounting and will graduate in May. She is involved in the following college activities: Beta Alpha Psi Honor Society, Accounting Club, Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society, Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and Love Your Melon.
Campus nominating committees and editors of the annual directory choose students based on academic achievement, community service and extracurricular activities.
