India’s future pharmacists are training at SIUE

1:29 Belleville OKs Shopland tax incentives Pause

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

2:11 O'Fallon coach breaks down his team's basketball win over Carbondale

1:13 West sophomore talks about ending losing streak against Edwardsville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West