India’s future pharmacists are training at SIUE

Officials at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville are exploring expanding a global partnership with Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara University in India.
The universities currently have a pharmacy exchange program. Vice Chancellor of India’s JSS University B. Suresh visited SIUE last month.
“Today in this world, understanding each other is important, both culturally and socially,” Suresh said in a SIUE news release. “This time of collaboration helps in advancing knowledge by sharing our resources. It helps us to understand the culture of different countries and the people, and that brings more tolerance when students go out and try to be responsible citizens.”
The SIUE School of Pharmacy and JSS College of Pharmacy have offered a student exchange program since 2014. This program allows two students in their final year of pharmacy education to complete an elective rotation at each respective university. SIUE students spend five weeks in India, while JSS students spend eight weeks in the United States, according to SIUE.
Nickita Benny and Bhagya Sree, two exchange students from the JSS College of Pharmacy, are currently shadowing SIUE’s Kelly Gable.
“This program has helped me experience the mode of practices used in America, which are totally different from India,” Benny said in a news release. “I am planning to come back to the U.S. after completion of my studies, so I thought this would be great exposure for me to understand practices here.”
McKendree University recognized for online program
McKendree University’s online master’s in education program was recently recognized by College Values Online. It ranked among the top 50 best value colleges for it’s program. McKendree University in Lebanon was ranked 23rd.
The ranking, which was published on the organization’s website in November, was determined using data from U.S. News and World Report, Payscale and the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database.
“The high quality, flexibility and affordability of our online programs is reflected in this ranking,” Jim Rosborg, director of master’s in education at McKendree, said in a news release. “We are proud to offer our online students the same quality, caring experience we offer to on-campus students.”
McKendree University offers one online master’s in education degree program. Students can choose from two majors: higher education administrative services and curriculum design and instruction, as well as middle school endorsement.
SWIC student lands $40,000 scholarship
Southwestern Illinois College student Narcis Glamocak, 46, who is training to be a pilot, was awarded the Wilfred M. and Audrey M. Bevin Educational Trust Scholarship, worth $40,000.
Glamocak, who lives in St. Louis, works at Barnes-Jewish Hospital as an interpreter, but he hopes to be a pilot one day.
“I’m trying to get my rating in commercial and multi-engine (flight) so I can become a commercial airline pilot,” Glamocak said in a news release.
Glamocak, who is originally from Bosnia, fled his country during the Bosnian War in 1993.
The $40,000 scholarship will help him earn his commercial pilot’s license.
Glamocak plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Southern Illinois University Carbondale at the SWIC Belleville Campus. SWIC is a partner for the SIUC program.
