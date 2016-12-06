What would local kindergarteners do if they became U.S. president?

During a contentious U.S. presidential election, some metro-east kindergarteners thought about what they would do if they were in President-elect Donald Trump’s shoes.
The assignment for teacher Connie Jung’s class at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Belleville was to finish the sentence: “When I become president, I will...”
The answers varied from “drink coffee,” one student’s response, to “take care of the universe,” which three students said.
Jung said the class discussion took place on Election Day.
“I explained to them that we were choosing a new president. Then, we talked about what a hard job the president must have and the things he does,” Jung said. “Then, it was their turn to tell me what they would do if they were president.”
A student responded, “bring America back,” not unlike Trump’s own campaign slogan — “make America great again.”
Another child might have taken inspiration from Santa Claus, responding to the prompt by saying, “walk around and see if people are being good or bad.”
Buy books to support school’s programs
Until Dec. 8, books and other items purchased online from Barnes & Noble will benefit Collinsville High School.
Customers who want to support scholarships and incentive programs for Collinsville students can visit bn.com/bookfairs and use the bookfair ID code 11825890.
The school also received 15 percent of all sales made on Dec. 3 at the Fairview Heights location when customers mentioned Collinsville High School. Members of the student council were there — dressed as elves — to gift wrap items.
Collinsville Unit 10 School District said in a post to social media that Dec. 3 is usually one of the store’s busiest shopping days of the year.
Buy cookies to support school’s service club
Millstadt Consolidated Schools will be selling cookies for $7 per pound on Dec. 10. The proceeds will benefit the school’s beta club, which is a service organization for sixth- through eighth-grade students.
The “Cookie Walk” will take place from 1t o 3 p.m. Saturday in the school gym at 211 West Mill St. in Millstadt.
A flier for the event promised more than 300 dozen cookies.
Donate stuffed animals for metro-east children
Sierra Mertz, a sophomore at Gibault Catholic High School, is collecting gently used stuffed animals for children, with help from Strano & Associates Real Estate.
The community’s “tired teddies” will be cleaned by Stanley Steemer and eventually distributed to first responders in Monroe County, children’s hospitals and Salvation Army for use throughout the holiday season.
Stuffed animals can be dropped off at Gibault High School, 501 Columbia Ave, Waterloo, or Strano & Associates Real Estate, 824 N. Market St., Waterloo.
Donate auction items to support scholarship fund
The Ella Prickett Memorial Scholarship Fund was established for students to attend Althoff Catholic High School in memory of Ella, who was 8 years old when she died in 2006. She had neuroblastoma, a type of cancer.
The fund is currently collecting items for a silent auction that will be a part of the 11th Annual Scholarship Trivia Night on Jan. 28. Proceeds from the event will support the scholarship.
Donations can be sent to the Ella Prickett Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Kimberly Ahrens, 1009 Southgate Drive, Belleville, Illinois 62223.
For more information, contact Kim Ahrens at 618-540-8383 or kpahrens@yahoo.com.
Area school raises money for playground equipment
More than $4,600 in new playground equipment has been purchased for Mascoutah Elementary School using money from fundraisers, according to Principal Kim Enriquez.
This week, two shade structures and benches will be installed on each playground — primary and intermediate.
Lexi Cortes
