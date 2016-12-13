This Collinsville girl wants to help autistic kids, and she needs your help to do it

2:13 These 3-ingredient chocolate pecan turtles are sure to delight Pause

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

0:40 Wreck on Centreville Avenue in Belleville

1:23 They make sure blind people can 'see' the stage

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:20 Military Dad returns and surprises his kids at Althoff game