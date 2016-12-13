Education

You probably know someone who got a SWIC Foundation scholarship

The Southwestern Illinois College Foundation has announced recipients of 2016-2017 academic year scholarships, 22 of which are new scholarships established this year.

Listed are students, by hometown, receiving SWIC Foundation scholarships and awards:

Belleville

▪  Emily Adams, Hipskind & McAninch, LLC Book Award

▪  Marcus Banks, PFG Middendorf Scholarship

▪  Jeffrey Bird, The Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship

▪  Emylia Bouc, Belleville Rotary Scholarship and Optimist Club of Belleville Scholarship

▪  Tiffany Burton, Melia Annaleise Ponius Memorial Scholarship

▪  Kevin Caguitla, STEM Scholarship

▪  Britanie Champaigne, SWIC Foundation Scholarship and STEM Scholarship

▪  Donald Cooper, STL Communications Technology Scholarship

▪  Joshua Davis, Optimist Club of Belleville Scholarship and Swansea/Belleville Midtown Lions Club Scholarship

▪  Jonathan Detmer, Dale & Martha Gustus Memorial Vocational Scholarship

▪  Gregory Drennen, Elizabeth Jeane Dibble Memorial Award

▪  Rebecca Fedele, Matthew Middendorf Memorial-Anatomy & Physiology Award,

▪  Poppy Ferrer, Elsie Morton P.E.O. Scholarship and Millstadt Civic Club Scholarship

▪  Alex Haegele, Don Libby Memorial Scholarship

▪  Don Chapman, Memorial Scholarship

▪  Emily Hardester, Gabrielle Kirchoff Memorial-Education Scholarship and State Farm Insurance Teacher Education Scholarship

▪  Tyler Heath, SWIC Mathematics Faculty Scholarship

▪  Gabriel Helwig, Rich & Dottie Brauer Scholarship by the Belleville Sister Cities

▪  Nicole Hettenhausen, SWIC 7.0 Scholarship

▪  Patrice Johnson, Martha Giordano Book Award

▪  Melissa Mayberry, Gabrielle Kirchoff Memorial-Nursing Scholarship and St. Clair County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship

▪  Sara Munie, Orison R. and Fern E. Seibert Scholarship and Troy Nance Belleville Rotary Scholarship

▪  Amy O’Neill, Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award

▪  Matthew Pinson, First National Bank of Waterloo Scholarship

▪  Jeramy Radliff, William Burns Memorial Scholarship

▪  Jasmine Reed, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship

▪  London Rockwell, Kashmir Mascot Award

▪  Don Sanders, Michael Francis Hickey Memorial Scholarship and Larry & Carol Schmalenberger Scholarship

▪  Wilhelmina Schmidt, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship

▪  Megan Shanks, Belleville Rotary Scholarship

▪  Calin Slane, TheBANK of Edwardsville-St. Clair County Scholarship

▪  Jami Stephan, U.S. Congressman Jerry & Dr. Georgia Costello Scholarship and Sidney Katz Memorial Scholarship

▪  Randy Steuer, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship

Cahokia

▪  Allison Dixon, Mary Eloise Cockrum Memorial Scholarship and Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award

▪  Dennis Kemp, Garner Kimbrell Welding Scholarship

▪  Alex Lee, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship

Caseyville

▪  Alyssa Evans, Elmer & Joan Kirchoff Scholarship

▪  Kailey Kirkley, Jane A. Katz Memorial Scholarship

Collinsville

▪  Matthew Budnicki, The Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship

▪  Alexandria Camara, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship

▪  Lorenzo Cordova, Evelyn Lawson Reinhart R.N., Memorial Scholarship

▪  Esther Diaz, The Tom Amlung Memorial Scholarship

▪  Gretchen Engelbrecht, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Art Scholarship and Megan Greer First Bank Scholarship

▪  Michael Hayes, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship and Mel & Janet Wilmsmeyer Scholarship

▪  Dana Karpel, SWIC 7.0 Scholarship

▪  Christine Manning, Student Nurse Association Scholarship and ICCSF Healthcare Scholarship

▪  Mikayla McCarthy, Larry Friederich Soccer Book Award

▪  Gabrielle Parent, Collinsville Lions Club Scholarship and Herstory Nontraditional Career Award

▪  Timothy Scott-Costello, Gateway East Artists’ Guild Visual Arts Scholarship and Kathy O’Dell-Art Scholarship

▪  Kaitlin Sturdivant, William A. Kamm, MD Radiology Technologist Scholarship

▪  Kimberly Zellers, Ralph & Esther Brasher Memorial Scholarship and H. J. Haberaecker Memorial Scholarship

Columbia

▪  Kylie Bicklein, First National Bank of Waterloo Scholarship

▪  Melinda Braun, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship and Maeystown Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship and SWIC Horticulture Scholarship

▪  Wyndi Frisch, First National Bank of Waterloo Scholarship

▪  Katrina Graves, U.S. Congressman Jerry & Dr. Georgia Costello Scholarship

Dupo

▪  Jeff Dixon, International Police Association Region 57 Scholarship

▪  Elizabeth Lambert, Otten HVAR Tool Award

▪  Lauren Tish-Hensley, Evelyn Lawson Reinhart R.N., Memorial Scholarship

▪  Jacob Williams, The Chuck Whitehead Sam Wolf GCC Scholarship

▪  Joseph Zdroj, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship

Fairmont City

▪  Alma Cristal, Alcala Delgado Katherine McNair Student Support Services TRIO Scholarship, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship and Midland States Bank Scholarship

▪  Juan Romero, H.O. Brownback Scholarship

Fairview Heights

▪  Katelyn Budnicki, Thomas Timmer Memorial Scholarship and William S. Badgley Scholarship

▪  Ebonee Crymes, The Chef Ollie Sommer Scholarship

▪  Jessica Kramer, Korean War Veterans Association Scholarship

▪  Tamara McKean, Robert E. Becker Memorial Scholarship and Fairview Heights Alderman Pat Baeske Scholarship

▪  Aldhair Hubson Morinaga Mansilla, Belleville Kiwanis Scholarship and Fairview Heights Alderman Pat Baeske Scholarship

▪  Kellie Ross, Debra S. Harriman-Nursing Scholarship and Craig D. Weidemann Scholarship

▪  Travis Scott, Bob Borgstede Memorial Scholarship

Freeburg

▪  Kimberly Lannert, Anthony M. & Mary Gail Golec Scholarship

▪  Eric McDonald, Midland States Bank Scholarship, SWIC Fire Service Education Scholarship and SWIC 7.0 Scholarship

▪  Geoffrey Vogel, Jeremy Chambers Memorial – FS Scholarship

▪  James Wilderman, Encouragement Scholarship

Granite City

▪  Lindsey Beyer, William A. Kamm, MD Radiology Technologist Scholarship

▪  Shelby Carlson, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Art Scholarship and Lucille W. Davis – Art Scholarship

▪  Brittany Cripps, St. Elizabeth Health Foundation Scholarship

▪  Cole Doty, Elsie and Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship

▪  Madelyn Flowers, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship and George & Mae Amisch Memorial Scholarship

▪  Grace Rukavina, Mel & Janet Wilmsmeyer Scholarship

▪  Nicole Malherek, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship

▪  Kathryn Meyer, Elizabeth Jeane Dibble Memorial Award

▪  Noah Ostresh, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship

▪  Randi Robins, Carol Sue Betty Lehr Memorial Scholarship

▪  Courtney Royer, Lorain Ranft Memorial Scholarship

▪  Kody Schipkowski, Lewis Family Access Scholarship

▪  Carl Schnefke, The Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship

▪  Charmaine Sleydin, Taylor, Whisman, Robichaux & Williamson Award

▪  Lon Smith, Rotary Club of Granite City Scholarship

▪  Amanda Sospizio, St. Elizabeth Health Foundation Scholarship

▪  Shelby Utley, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship

▪  Bailee Waites, Rotary Club of Granite City Scholarship and TheBANK of Edwardsville-Madison County Scholarship

▪  Cheri Wise, Exchange Club of Belleville Scholarship, Herbert D. Forsyth Memorial Scholarship and Henry & Edith Ross Scholarship

▪  Eric Woolverton, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship

▪  Alexis Yarber, Robert E. Becker Memorial Scholarship

Highland

▪  Steven Landry, Dr. Michael Schneider Scholarship

▪  Victoria Kineke, Jeremy Chambers Memorial AOJ Scholarship

▪  Eric Melosi, Dale & Martha Gustus Memorial Pre-Engineering Scholarship

▪  Jennifer Powers, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship and First Generation College Student Scholarship

Lebanon

▪  Lisa Tincher, Illinois Oncology, LTD Scholarship

Lenzburg

▪  Rebecca Yarber, Red Bud Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

Madison

▪  Jamie Peto, Alice Whitehead Memorial Scholarship

Marissa

▪  Brooke Inman, Jackson Richard Melinder Memorial Scholarship

Mascoutah

▪  Kari Conreaux, SEIU Local 116 Maintenance & Custodial Staff Scholarship

▪  Laila Landreth, Kate McGarrity Memorial Scholarship and Carol Lehr Memorial by SWICEE Scholarship

▪  Brandon Norwood, Ehrhardt Tool & Machine Scholarship

▪  Nicole Siebe, Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award, Austin Mueller Q&A Activism Award and SWIC Alumni Scholarship

▪  Rachel Spencer, Elmer & Joan Kirchoff Scholarship and Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship

Millstadt

▪  Brian Blevins, Ethelyn Boyd Scholarship

▪  Benjamin Hankammer, First Bank Scholarship, Belleville Rotary Scholarship and Theodore F. & Patricia A. Gundlach Scholarship

▪  Charles O’Donnell, BTHS Class of 1959 District 201 Scholarship

New Athens

Rebekah Laufer, Elsie and Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship

O’Fallon

▪  Robert Baker, Brenda Smith Memorial Scholarship and Memorial Foundation Scholarship

▪  Abbey Benton, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship

▪  Cheryl Blakeslee, Illinois Oncology, LTD Scholarship

▪  Sarah Brooks, Robyn Musick Memorial Nursing Scholarship

▪  Kellie Spencer, Mrs. Tamarra Lane (Allen) Courtney Scholarship

Red Bud

▪  Lanetta Adams, Brenda Smith Memorial Scholarship

▪  Reagan Birkner, Weir Ford, LLC Scholarship

▪  Morgan Bollinger, Buena Vista National Bank Scholarship and Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship

▪  Jakota Burdell, William Howard Davis Memorial Scholarship

▪  Kassie Heise, North County Savings Bank Scholarship

▪  Devin Frisbie, Dr. Valerie Thaxton Award Scholarship and Roger & Gladys Brand Scholarship

▪  Justin Juelfs, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship

▪  Kayla Juelfs, Red Bud Lions Club Scholarship and First National Bank of Dieterich Scholarship

▪  Lacy Kinzel, First National Bank of Dieterich Scholarship and Red Bud Industries Scholarship

▪  Monica Kunkel, Elsie and Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship

▪  Chris McManus, The Mary Buettner GED Scholarship

▪  Celsea Riechmann, Weir Wholesale Parts, LLC Scholarship

▪  Brandi Salger, North County Savings Bank Scholarship

▪  Karlee Stellhorn, Dr. Ed Brady Memorial Psychology Scholarship, J.R. Rentals, LLC Scholarship and Red Bud Campus Scholarship

Shiloh

▪  Sidney Bleisch, STEM Scholarship

Smithton

▪  Taylour Bertelsman, Jack Stokes Legacy Scholarship

▪  Mallory Burrow, Elsie & Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship

▪  Kyle Schenewerk, Kashmir Mascot Award Scholarship

▪  Morgan Valentine, SWIC 7.0 Scholarship

▪  Jacob Vielweber, STEM Scholarship

Swansea

▪  Hannah Geppert, Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award, Optimist Club of Belleville Scholarship and Belleville Rotary Scholarship

▪  Danielle Groom, ICCSF Health Trust Scholarship

▪  Ashley Wagner, John and Harriet Sterling Teachers Scholarship and Belleville Rotary Scholarship

▪  Trisha Winters, Scott Credit Union – Business Scholarship

Waterloo

▪  Alaina Feldker, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship and Albert A. Wilson Memorial by Kaskaskia Industrial Development Corporation Scholarship

▪  Peter Kersulis, Weir Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Inc. Scholarship

▪  Madison Kruse, Thielen Family Scholarship

▪  Angela Larue, State Bank of Waterloo Scholarship

▪  David Matzenbacher, Gateway FS, Inc. Scholarship

▪  Bryan Mueller, Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship

▪  Nicholas Sellers, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship

▪  Nancy Sewell, State Bank of Waterloo Scholarship and Midland States Bank Scholarship

▪  Rebecca Sewell, First Bank Scholarship

▪  Nathaniel Stewart, Carl & Lorain Ranft Memorial Scholarship and U.S. Congressman Jerry & Dr. Georgia Costello Scholarship

▪  Patrick Toenjes, Joseph, Dorothy & Richard Lepp Memorial Scholarship

▪  Solomon Wilken, Bob Borgstede Memorial Scholarship

▪  Laura Yeager Mrs. Tamarra Lane (Allen) Courtney Scholarship

Current and prospective students can apply for 2017-18 academic year Foundation scholarships online at swic.edu/foundation between Jan. 1 and March 1. For more information about applying for SWIC Foundation scholarships, call 866-942-7942, ext. 5518, or email scholarships@swic.edu.

