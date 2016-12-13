You probably know someone who got a SWIC Foundation scholarship

The Southwestern Illinois College Foundation has announced recipients of 2016-2017 academic year scholarships, 22 of which are new scholarships established this year.
Listed are students, by hometown, receiving SWIC Foundation scholarships and awards:
Belleville
▪ Emily Adams, Hipskind & McAninch, LLC Book Award
▪ Marcus Banks, PFG Middendorf Scholarship
▪ Jeffrey Bird, The Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship
▪ Emylia Bouc, Belleville Rotary Scholarship and Optimist Club of Belleville Scholarship
▪ Tiffany Burton, Melia Annaleise Ponius Memorial Scholarship
▪ Kevin Caguitla, STEM Scholarship
▪ Britanie Champaigne, SWIC Foundation Scholarship and STEM Scholarship
▪ Donald Cooper, STL Communications Technology Scholarship
▪ Joshua Davis, Optimist Club of Belleville Scholarship and Swansea/Belleville Midtown Lions Club Scholarship
▪ Jonathan Detmer, Dale & Martha Gustus Memorial Vocational Scholarship
▪ Gregory Drennen, Elizabeth Jeane Dibble Memorial Award
▪ Rebecca Fedele, Matthew Middendorf Memorial-Anatomy & Physiology Award,
▪ Poppy Ferrer, Elsie Morton P.E.O. Scholarship and Millstadt Civic Club Scholarship
▪ Alex Haegele, Don Libby Memorial Scholarship
▪ Don Chapman, Memorial Scholarship
▪ Emily Hardester, Gabrielle Kirchoff Memorial-Education Scholarship and State Farm Insurance Teacher Education Scholarship
▪ Tyler Heath, SWIC Mathematics Faculty Scholarship
▪ Gabriel Helwig, Rich & Dottie Brauer Scholarship by the Belleville Sister Cities
▪ Nicole Hettenhausen, SWIC 7.0 Scholarship
▪ Patrice Johnson, Martha Giordano Book Award
▪ Melissa Mayberry, Gabrielle Kirchoff Memorial-Nursing Scholarship and St. Clair County Medical Society Alliance Scholarship
▪ Sara Munie, Orison R. and Fern E. Seibert Scholarship and Troy Nance Belleville Rotary Scholarship
▪ Amy O’Neill, Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award
▪ Matthew Pinson, First National Bank of Waterloo Scholarship
▪ Jeramy Radliff, William Burns Memorial Scholarship
▪ Jasmine Reed, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship
▪ London Rockwell, Kashmir Mascot Award
▪ Don Sanders, Michael Francis Hickey Memorial Scholarship and Larry & Carol Schmalenberger Scholarship
▪ Wilhelmina Schmidt, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship
▪ Megan Shanks, Belleville Rotary Scholarship
▪ Calin Slane, TheBANK of Edwardsville-St. Clair County Scholarship
▪ Jami Stephan, U.S. Congressman Jerry & Dr. Georgia Costello Scholarship and Sidney Katz Memorial Scholarship
▪ Randy Steuer, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship
Cahokia
▪ Allison Dixon, Mary Eloise Cockrum Memorial Scholarship and Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award
▪ Dennis Kemp, Garner Kimbrell Welding Scholarship
▪ Alex Lee, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship
Caseyville
▪ Alyssa Evans, Elmer & Joan Kirchoff Scholarship
▪ Kailey Kirkley, Jane A. Katz Memorial Scholarship
Collinsville
▪ Matthew Budnicki, The Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship
▪ Alexandria Camara, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship
▪ Lorenzo Cordova, Evelyn Lawson Reinhart R.N., Memorial Scholarship
▪ Esther Diaz, The Tom Amlung Memorial Scholarship
▪ Gretchen Engelbrecht, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Art Scholarship and Megan Greer First Bank Scholarship
▪ Michael Hayes, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship and Mel & Janet Wilmsmeyer Scholarship
▪ Dana Karpel, SWIC 7.0 Scholarship
▪ Christine Manning, Student Nurse Association Scholarship and ICCSF Healthcare Scholarship
▪ Mikayla McCarthy, Larry Friederich Soccer Book Award
▪ Gabrielle Parent, Collinsville Lions Club Scholarship and Herstory Nontraditional Career Award
▪ Timothy Scott-Costello, Gateway East Artists’ Guild Visual Arts Scholarship and Kathy O’Dell-Art Scholarship
▪ Kaitlin Sturdivant, William A. Kamm, MD Radiology Technologist Scholarship
▪ Kimberly Zellers, Ralph & Esther Brasher Memorial Scholarship and H. J. Haberaecker Memorial Scholarship
Columbia
▪ Kylie Bicklein, First National Bank of Waterloo Scholarship
▪ Melinda Braun, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship and Maeystown Sportsmen’s Club Scholarship and SWIC Horticulture Scholarship
▪ Wyndi Frisch, First National Bank of Waterloo Scholarship
▪ Katrina Graves, U.S. Congressman Jerry & Dr. Georgia Costello Scholarship
Dupo
▪ Jeff Dixon, International Police Association Region 57 Scholarship
▪ Elizabeth Lambert, Otten HVAR Tool Award
▪ Lauren Tish-Hensley, Evelyn Lawson Reinhart R.N., Memorial Scholarship
▪ Jacob Williams, The Chuck Whitehead Sam Wolf GCC Scholarship
▪ Joseph Zdroj, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship
Fairmont City
▪ Alma Cristal, Alcala Delgado Katherine McNair Student Support Services TRIO Scholarship, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship and Midland States Bank Scholarship
▪ Juan Romero, H.O. Brownback Scholarship
Fairview Heights
▪ Katelyn Budnicki, Thomas Timmer Memorial Scholarship and William S. Badgley Scholarship
▪ Ebonee Crymes, The Chef Ollie Sommer Scholarship
▪ Jessica Kramer, Korean War Veterans Association Scholarship
▪ Tamara McKean, Robert E. Becker Memorial Scholarship and Fairview Heights Alderman Pat Baeske Scholarship
▪ Aldhair Hubson Morinaga Mansilla, Belleville Kiwanis Scholarship and Fairview Heights Alderman Pat Baeske Scholarship
▪ Kellie Ross, Debra S. Harriman-Nursing Scholarship and Craig D. Weidemann Scholarship
▪ Travis Scott, Bob Borgstede Memorial Scholarship
Freeburg
▪ Kimberly Lannert, Anthony M. & Mary Gail Golec Scholarship
▪ Eric McDonald, Midland States Bank Scholarship, SWIC Fire Service Education Scholarship and SWIC 7.0 Scholarship
▪ Geoffrey Vogel, Jeremy Chambers Memorial – FS Scholarship
▪ James Wilderman, Encouragement Scholarship
Granite City
▪ Lindsey Beyer, William A. Kamm, MD Radiology Technologist Scholarship
▪ Shelby Carlson, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Art Scholarship and Lucille W. Davis – Art Scholarship
▪ Brittany Cripps, St. Elizabeth Health Foundation Scholarship
▪ Cole Doty, Elsie and Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship
▪ Madelyn Flowers, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship and George & Mae Amisch Memorial Scholarship
▪ Grace Rukavina, Mel & Janet Wilmsmeyer Scholarship
▪ Nicole Malherek, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship
▪ Kathryn Meyer, Elizabeth Jeane Dibble Memorial Award
▪ Noah Ostresh, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship
▪ Randi Robins, Carol Sue Betty Lehr Memorial Scholarship
▪ Courtney Royer, Lorain Ranft Memorial Scholarship
▪ Kody Schipkowski, Lewis Family Access Scholarship
▪ Carl Schnefke, The Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship
▪ Charmaine Sleydin, Taylor, Whisman, Robichaux & Williamson Award
▪ Lon Smith, Rotary Club of Granite City Scholarship
▪ Amanda Sospizio, St. Elizabeth Health Foundation Scholarship
▪ Shelby Utley, John N. & Diana Bellcoff Memorial Tamburitzans Scholarship
▪ Bailee Waites, Rotary Club of Granite City Scholarship and TheBANK of Edwardsville-Madison County Scholarship
▪ Cheri Wise, Exchange Club of Belleville Scholarship, Herbert D. Forsyth Memorial Scholarship and Henry & Edith Ross Scholarship
▪ Eric Woolverton, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship
▪ Alexis Yarber, Robert E. Becker Memorial Scholarship
Highland
▪ Steven Landry, Dr. Michael Schneider Scholarship
▪ Victoria Kineke, Jeremy Chambers Memorial AOJ Scholarship
▪ Eric Melosi, Dale & Martha Gustus Memorial Pre-Engineering Scholarship
▪ Jennifer Powers, Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship and First Generation College Student Scholarship
Lebanon
▪ Lisa Tincher, Illinois Oncology, LTD Scholarship
Lenzburg
▪ Rebecca Yarber, Red Bud Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
Madison
▪ Jamie Peto, Alice Whitehead Memorial Scholarship
Marissa
▪ Brooke Inman, Jackson Richard Melinder Memorial Scholarship
Mascoutah
▪ Kari Conreaux, SEIU Local 116 Maintenance & Custodial Staff Scholarship
▪ Laila Landreth, Kate McGarrity Memorial Scholarship and Carol Lehr Memorial by SWICEE Scholarship
▪ Brandon Norwood, Ehrhardt Tool & Machine Scholarship
▪ Nicole Siebe, Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award, Austin Mueller Q&A Activism Award and SWIC Alumni Scholarship
▪ Rachel Spencer, Elmer & Joan Kirchoff Scholarship and Belleville News-Democrat GED Scholarship
Millstadt
▪ Brian Blevins, Ethelyn Boyd Scholarship
▪ Benjamin Hankammer, First Bank Scholarship, Belleville Rotary Scholarship and Theodore F. & Patricia A. Gundlach Scholarship
▪ Charles O’Donnell, BTHS Class of 1959 District 201 Scholarship
New Athens
Rebekah Laufer, Elsie and Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship
O’Fallon
▪ Robert Baker, Brenda Smith Memorial Scholarship and Memorial Foundation Scholarship
▪ Abbey Benton, William E. & Florence Schmidt Memorial Business Scholarship
▪ Cheryl Blakeslee, Illinois Oncology, LTD Scholarship
▪ Sarah Brooks, Robyn Musick Memorial Nursing Scholarship
▪ Kellie Spencer, Mrs. Tamarra Lane (Allen) Courtney Scholarship
Red Bud
▪ Lanetta Adams, Brenda Smith Memorial Scholarship
▪ Reagan Birkner, Weir Ford, LLC Scholarship
▪ Morgan Bollinger, Buena Vista National Bank Scholarship and Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship
▪ Jakota Burdell, William Howard Davis Memorial Scholarship
▪ Kassie Heise, North County Savings Bank Scholarship
▪ Devin Frisbie, Dr. Valerie Thaxton Award Scholarship and Roger & Gladys Brand Scholarship
▪ Justin Juelfs, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship
▪ Kayla Juelfs, Red Bud Lions Club Scholarship and First National Bank of Dieterich Scholarship
▪ Lacy Kinzel, First National Bank of Dieterich Scholarship and Red Bud Industries Scholarship
▪ Monica Kunkel, Elsie and Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship
▪ Chris McManus, The Mary Buettner GED Scholarship
▪ Celsea Riechmann, Weir Wholesale Parts, LLC Scholarship
▪ Brandi Salger, North County Savings Bank Scholarship
▪ Karlee Stellhorn, Dr. Ed Brady Memorial Psychology Scholarship, J.R. Rentals, LLC Scholarship and Red Bud Campus Scholarship
Shiloh
▪ Sidney Bleisch, STEM Scholarship
Smithton
▪ Taylour Bertelsman, Jack Stokes Legacy Scholarship
▪ Mallory Burrow, Elsie & Hobart Smith Memorial Scholarship
▪ Kyle Schenewerk, Kashmir Mascot Award Scholarship
▪ Morgan Valentine, SWIC 7.0 Scholarship
▪ Jacob Vielweber, STEM Scholarship
Swansea
▪ Hannah Geppert, Clay Baitman Selfless Giving Award, Optimist Club of Belleville Scholarship and Belleville Rotary Scholarship
▪ Danielle Groom, ICCSF Health Trust Scholarship
▪ Ashley Wagner, John and Harriet Sterling Teachers Scholarship and Belleville Rotary Scholarship
▪ Trisha Winters, Scott Credit Union – Business Scholarship
Waterloo
▪ Alaina Feldker, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship and Albert A. Wilson Memorial by Kaskaskia Industrial Development Corporation Scholarship
▪ Peter Kersulis, Weir Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, Inc. Scholarship
▪ Madison Kruse, Thielen Family Scholarship
▪ Angela Larue, State Bank of Waterloo Scholarship
▪ David Matzenbacher, Gateway FS, Inc. Scholarship
▪ Bryan Mueller, Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship
▪ Nicholas Sellers, Harrisonville Telephone Company Scholarship
▪ Nancy Sewell, State Bank of Waterloo Scholarship and Midland States Bank Scholarship
▪ Rebecca Sewell, First Bank Scholarship
▪ Nathaniel Stewart, Carl & Lorain Ranft Memorial Scholarship and U.S. Congressman Jerry & Dr. Georgia Costello Scholarship
▪ Patrick Toenjes, Joseph, Dorothy & Richard Lepp Memorial Scholarship
▪ Solomon Wilken, Bob Borgstede Memorial Scholarship
▪ Laura Yeager Mrs. Tamarra Lane (Allen) Courtney Scholarship
Current and prospective students can apply for 2017-18 academic year Foundation scholarships online at swic.edu/foundation between Jan. 1 and March 1. For more information about applying for SWIC Foundation scholarships, call 866-942-7942, ext. 5518, or email scholarships@swic.edu.
