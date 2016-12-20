These Girl Scouts got their chances behind the camera

Lindenwood University-Belleville senior Cory Rehmer hopes he inspired “some new young filmmakers” recently when he and other members of the university’s Media Club worked with area Girl Scouts.
The goal: help 20 Girl Scouts from Troop 189 and Troop 530, both of Belleville, and Troop 208, of Collinsville, earn the Digital Movie Maker Merit Badge.
The Girl Scouts worked their way through five different hands-on stations, learning video-making techniques like framing, panning, angles, lighting and over-the-shoulder shots.
“We thought it was a good idea to help the community learn about what we do,” said Rehmer, who lives in Baldwin, Ill. “When we heard about these girls, we thought it would be good to teach them how to use professional cameras and do different kinds of shots.”
He said it was a “fun time” working with the girls who were constantly laughing and giggling. “They were doing very well especially for their age,” Rehmer said.
Rehmer offered the following advice to the Girl Scouts: “It’s important to get as many shots as you can. You are never going to get the perfect shot the first time around.”
He also emphasized the importance of team work and being flexible with others when they have an idea.
The Lindenwood experience was part of the process of earning the Girl Scouts’ Digital Movie Maker Merit Badge, according to Ronnie Winterich, sponsor of Girl Scout Troop 208.
“This is such an awesome community resource to have right here in Belleville,” Winterich said in a news release. “We’re excited for the girls to be on campus to experience being here and working with the university students. It’s not only for them to complete the badge, but it also gives them a taste of what it’s like to go to college.”
The Scouts who attended the event voluntarily chose to earn that particular badge.
Creighton Endsley, in sixth-grade at Whiteside Middle School in Belleville, said she was thrilled to get to try equipment she’d never been able to use before.
“We got to make up our own story lines and also got time to really use the cameras,” Creighton said in a news release. “I’ve used cameras before, but not like these. So, that was pretty cool. I think we have some really good stuff for a blooper video.”
1,200 graudate from SIUE
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduated 1,229 students during two fall commencement ceremonies Saturday in the Vadalabene Center on campus.
Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook oversaw the graduations with Chris Gordon, associate dean of the School of Engineering and associate professor in the Department of Construction, providing the commencement addresses. Gordon was SIUE’s 2016 Teaching Excellence Award winner.
The student speaker for the morning graduation was Joseph Reddy, who earned a bachelor’s in nursing from the School of Nursing. The morning session featured the Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Nursing and Education, Health and Human Behavior.
The student speaker for the afternoon ceremony was Taylor Keel, who earned a bachelor’s in applied communication studies from the College of Arts and Sciences. The afternoon session featured the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and School of Engineering.
SWIC offers free English as a second language classes
Southwestern Illinois College is offering free English as a second language and citizenship courses starting in January.
Adult Education and Literacy offers these free classes to eligible Illinois residents ages 16 and older for whom English is a second language.
“Our part-time, friendly English as a Second Language classes focus on improving English reading, writing, listening and speaking skills so that non-native English speaking community members may function more effectively in society, obtain employment, pursue a high school equivalency diploma, or enter vocational training,” ESL Program Director Leslie Wagner said in a news release. “Citizenship classes prepare permanent residents of the United States for the naturalization process. Instruction includes an overview of the application process, a review of U.S. government and history, and preparation for the USCIS interview.”
Daytime and evening classes are available at the SWIC Belleville and Granite City campuses. A satellite afternoon class is offered at the Fairmont City Library.
All new students wanting enroll in these classes must complete paperwork and take a written test to determine program eligibility and current skill level. New students wanting to enroll can attend one of the following pre-registration and testing sessions:
▪ SWIC Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road — Thursday, Jan. 5 from 4-6:30 p.m.
▪ SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. — Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 4-6:30 p.m.
Registration and testing will take approximately two hours.
Visit swic.edu/esl for more information and the class schedule or contact Leslie Wagner at 618-235-2700, ext. 5363, or leslie.wagner@swic.edu.
Lindenwood student honored by Scott Air Force Base
Lindenwood University-Belleville criminal justice student Jade Lawson completed an internship with the 375th Security Forces Squadron at Scott Air Force Base.
Lawson of Antioch, Calif., was the first Lindenwood-Belleville student to complete an internship with the squadron, a team that directs air base defense functions and security.
During her internship, Lawson learned the roles and responsibilities of a military police organization, including protecting personnel, equipment, buildings, and military aircraft on a military base; military police training tactics; and other military law enforcement activities including vehicle patrols, controlling access to secure facilities, and investigating criminal activity.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments