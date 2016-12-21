Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

Belleville West student Julius Catchings talks about playing Tybalt in the school's upcoming production of "Romeo and Juliet" and taking part in three sword-fight scenes. The actors will use real swords in the play, which begins production in October.
Randall Pembrook is the ninth chancellor of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville — the college he attended. He began his new job Aug. 1 and plans to get to know students, businesses and organizations in the metro-east.
David Keel, 17, lived like a college student for five weeks this summer when he visited the University of Mississippi’s campus for a prestigious leadership program. He aspires to either become a judge or go into politics.