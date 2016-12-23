Second-grader convinces school to make Christmas cards for sick kids

After talking to a child being treated at a hospital for cancer, second-grader Jimmy Fowler had an idea.
He met the child in October when he went to the hospital with his grandma to have her chemo pump removed. In December, he asked his mom if they could make Christmas cards for sick children.
The Fowlers learned that there would be about 600 kids staying at St. Louis Children’s Hospital during the holiday.
Jimmy’s teacher at Caseyville Elementary School, Sherry Piffner-Bathon, first offered to have her class help, but eventually talked to Principal Kevin Robinson about getting the whole school involved, according to Collinsville Unit 10 School District.
“...I realized that this needed more card makers,” Piffner-Bathon said.
Jimmy and Piffner-Bathon explained his dream to give every sick child a Christmas card during a small assembly at school. And Piffner-Bathon said students, teachers and staff were excited to help.
As of Monday, the school had made about 325 cards. They continued working toward the goal until students left for Christmas break on Wednesday.
Jimmy and his mom planned to deliver the cards — decorated with original drawings of Christmas trees, candy canes and more — to the hospital.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments