SWIC wants to teach you computer skills for free

Southwestern Illinois College is offering free computer classes to qualifying individuals through its Adult Education department.
The classes are for individuals who have little to no computer experience and do not have a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate.
Computer keyboarding classes will be offered at the East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., and the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road. The class sessions meet from 5 to 7:50 p.m. Jan. 23 and 30 and Feb. 6, 20 and 27. School officials suggest individuals take this class in preparation for the word processing class and the high school equivalency exam.
SWIC Belleville campus, 2500 Carlyle Road, is offering an introduction to the PC course where students will learn basic computer knowledge, the Microsoft Windows operating system and the Internet. The class meets from 5 to 7:50 p.m. Jan. 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31.
For more information about these classes or to register, call the Belleville Campus at 618-235-2700, ext. 5521; the Sam Wolf Granite City Campus at 618-931-0600, ext. 7396; or the East St. Louis Community College Center at 618-874-6526.
SWIC is also offering free high school equivalency classes.
Daytime classes will be meet from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Thursday, Feb. 9 at SWIC Belleville Campus, Sam Wolf Granite City Campus and East St. Louis Community College Center. An accelerated class will be offered from 11:50 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. at the Belleville Campus. These daytime classes meet Monday through Thursday.
Additional daytime class sessions meet Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in surrounding communities. A SWIC Red Bud Campus class will meet from 9 to 11:50 a.m. Jan. 23 to Feb. 28 and a Cahokia Library class will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Jan. 30 to March 7.
Evening classes will be meet from 5:30 to 8:20 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday evenings from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Thursday, March 9 at SWIC Belleville Campus, Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, East St. Louis Community College Center and Collinsville High School.
A Spanish language high school equivalency class meets from 5:30 to 8:35 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Wednesday, Jan. 18 to Wednesday, March 8 at the SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus.
For more information, call 618-235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll free in Illinois at 866-942-7942, ext. 5525.
Belleville East grad to perform with Colts Drum & Bugle Corps
Sam Fenster of Belleville has been selected to perform as a member of the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps of Dubuque, Iowa.
Sam, the son of Michael and Donna Fenster of Belleville, is a freshman at Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., and a member of the Pride Marching Band there. He is a graduate of Belleville East High School and was a four-year member of the Marching Lancers and served as drum major for his last two years of high school.
Sam will be a member of the brass section in the Colts. Members are selected through a competitive audition process.
Sam is majoring in music education at Missouri State and plans to pursue a career as a high school band director after graduation.
The Colts travel and perform throughout the summer, beginning Memorial Day weekend, and concluding the second weekend of August. The group will be in session 70-plus days and perform more than 30 times while traveling through 22 states.
The Colts will compete in major shows in Dallas, San Antonio, Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Allentown, Penn. The Drum Corps International World Championship Finals will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Aug. 10-12.
The Colts travel with approximately 200 people, including 150 members, and have ranked in the top 25 of all drum corps for the past 33 years.
Collinsville grad to attend Ranken Technical College on scholarship
Miguel Avila, of Collinsville, received a $5,000 scholarship to attend Ranken Technical College in St. Louis from Red Bud Industries.
The 2016 Collinsville High School graduate started studying in Ranken’s electrical automation technology program in the fall.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
