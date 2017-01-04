Dupo community raises money to help struggling public library

Budget cuts and vandalism left the Daugherty Public Library struggling to survive.
To help the cash-strapped library, the Dupo teachers union worked with students, parents and the community to raise more than $1,500. Students were “instrumental” in the fundraising campaign, according to the union.
One high school student, CW Allen, alone collected nearly $100.
In May, the library said it was short thousands of dollars as its property value dropped and tax dollar revenue declined.
“If financial trends continue as they have the past few years, the library will be forced to close its doors within five years,” the library wrote on its Facebook page at the time.
Then in August, the library’s front glass door was damaged by vandals.
Robyn Conway, a special education reading teacher, said students at both the grade school and high school use the public library.
“Kids go to the library to have a safe place to go until their parents are home,” Conway said. “They use the high-speed Internet for research and enjoy having a quiet place to study and work.”
Conway is also the president of the Dupo Federation of Teachers, which represents 130 teachers and support staff at Bluffview Elementary and Dupo Junior High School and Dupo Senior High School.
The fundraising campaign — called “Bucks for Books” — lasted from Oct. 17-28. Members of the Dupo Federation of Teachers presented the check to the library on Dec. 13.
