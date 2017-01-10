14 college students get $10,500 in scholarships

Fourteen college students in the metro-east will share $10,500 in scholarship money from Madison County Community Development.
The 2016 Community Service Block Grant Scholarship Committee selected students from Lewis and Clark Community, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Each student received $750 for their first semester and, by maintaining the required GPA, the students received an additional $750 for the second semester, bringing the total scholarship to $1,500, which is to be used for tuition, books and fees.
The scholarship recipients are:
▪ Lewis & Clark Community College: Houston Hardimon, Alton, web design major; Virgil Lockett III, Glen Carbon, accounting/business management major; Billy Phan, Edwardsville, computer network security and administration major; Ryan Roberts, Troy, dental hygiene major
▪ Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Adeyinka Babatunde, Edwardsville, nursing major
▪ Southwestern Illinois College: Kara Hasty, Granite City, nursing major; Nicole Malherek, Granite City, business major; Aimee Pargin, Granite City, arts major; Lauren Pearman, Granite City, criminal justice/psychology major; Jacob Rice, Cottage Hills, culinary arts and food management major; Maricruz Villa, Collinsville, international business or exercise science major; Felecia Ware, Madison, human services technology major; Latrina White, Madison, culinary arts and food management major; and Alexis Misturak, Granite City, paralegal studies major
The scholarship funding was provided through the Community Service Block Grant Scholarship Committee, which is administered by Madison County Community Development.
Recipients were required to complete an application, provide a letter of recommendation, an essay, transcripts and meet income eligibility qualifications.
SIUE introduces doctorate in environmental resources
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing a cooperative doctorate in environmental resources and policy with the Carbondale campus. It will be available for the fall semester.
The program features concentrations in water resources, ecology, climatology, energy and mineral resources, earth and environmental processes, forestry, agricultural and rural land resources, environmental policy and administration, and geographic information systems and environmental modeling.
For more information, contact Zhi-Qing Lin, director of SIUE environmental sciences program, at 618-650-2650 or zhlin@siue.edu.
SWIC Red Bud campus hosting poetry contest
The Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus is hosting its annual poetry contest for area students and residents.
Individuals of all ages can showcase their creativity in the following divisions: adult, high school, eighth grade, seventh grade, sixth grade, fifth grade and fourth grade.
Each contestant is allowed to submit one poem and all entries must be turned in with a completed entry form by Monday, Feb. 27. Entry forms can be found online at swic.edu/poetry-contest and submissions can be mailed to Amy Brockman at 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221 or turned in to the SWIC Red Bud Campus Student Development Office, Room 175.
Individuals will be recognized at an award ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 in the Performing Arts Room. First, second and third place will be awarded in each division. Winners will have an opportunity to share their poem during the ceremony.
For more information, call 866-942-7942, ext. 5324.
Chamber looking for college intern
The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is seeking interns who are studying marketing, mass communication, social media, website design, office management, video/filming and business.
The internships are unpaid, but the intern will be provided with opportunities to network, plan events and be part of the community.
Interested individuals can e-mail their cover letter and resume to dawn@troymaryvillecoc.com.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments