McKendree, SIUE online programs make U.S. News list

Online programs at McKendree University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville have made U.S. News’ list of “Best Online Programs” for 2017, which was released earlier this month.
McKendree’s online bachelor’s degree programs and online graduate education and nursing degree programs were ranked among the nation’s top 100, and its online MBA program was listed among the top 150. The online bachelor’s programs at McKendree tied for 92; the online graduate education program tied for 98; the online graduate nursing programs tied for 81; and the online MBA program tied for 145.
U.S. News evaluated 1,328 programs this year, according to a news release. The 2017 Best Online Programs recognizes programs from schools nationwide in seven areas: bachelor’s, online MBA and graduate business, criminal justice, education, engineering, computer information technology and nursing. Results can be found online at usnews.com/online.
“We are delighted that our online undergraduate and graduate degree programs are ranked so highly. We provide an outstanding educational experience to our students, and we are pleased that U.S. News & World Report continues to recognize the quality of our online programs,” Christine Bahr, McKendree University provost, said in a released statement. “Our online programs are characterized by excellent instruction, strong personal interaction among faculty and students, and authentic learning experiences that help students apply their knowledge and skills.”
Laura Bernaix, dean of SIUE’s School of Nursing, said the U.S. News rankings reflect the school’s commitment to helping students be prepared for the ever-changing healthcare field.
“Our online learning opportunities provide students with a high quality education through the use of small class sizes, strong faculty mentoring and support, and robust program content,” Bernaix said in a released statement. “It is an honor to be nationally recognized, and we expect the school’s online graduate programs to continue to excel in program delivery, and student satisfaction.”
SIUE’s online master’s in healthcare informatics was ranked among the nation’s top 25 by bestcolleges.com. For a complete list of the rankings, visit bestcolleges.com.
Satellite fitness center opens at SIUE
Students at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville now have a new place to workout. Campus Recreation and the Morris University Center created a satellite fitness facility in the Student Success Center.
The room features cardio equipment with a treadmill, two ellipticals, and stationary bike, as well as a dual adjustable pulley.
“Our students like having the option of getting a quick workout in between studying or working on group projects in the Student Success Center,” Amanda Couch, fitness coordinator in Campus Recreation, said in a released statement. “The fitness room is another example of Student Affairs meeting the needs of an active and engaged student population.”
Lindenwood to hold internship, career fair
Lindenwood University-Belleville will hold its Spring 2017 Internship and Career Fair on Friday, March 31, in the main gymnasium on campus. Registration is open now for businesses and other employers who are interested in participating.
Employers who wish to participation should contact Eliza Angarano at 618-671-6211 or eangarano@lindenwood.edu to register.
Students may sign up to attend through Handshake at https://lindenwood.joinhandshake.com/login.
The deadline to register for employers is March 17.
Colleges host visit days for high school students
High school students are invited to sign up for visit days at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
The SWIC Visit Day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 27. Students interested in attending can register online at www.swic.edu.
Lewis and Clark will hold its Campus Visit Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20 in The Commons, on the college’s Godfrey campus.
Visiting students can enjoy refreshments and free activities, including a photo booth, caricaturist, balloon artists, DJ and contests..
For more information, contact Lewis and Clark Enrollment Center Director Delfina Dornes at 618-468-5200 or ddornes@lc.edu.
