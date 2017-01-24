Mother, daughter win same cheerleading state title — 20 years apart

When the Columbia High School cheerleading team won a state title earlier this month, the moment was especially significant for one cheerleader and her mom.
On that day, Michaela Patterson, 17, and her mom LeAnn Henry could both say they were champions because Henry won the same competition 20 years earlier.
But as Columbia was qualifying for state through two other competitions during the season, neither Michaela or Henry was thinking about the significance of that upcoming Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championship, they said.
I didn’t realize it until she told me, and then I was crying even more than I already was. It was amazing.
Michaela Patterson on the cheerleading state title win that she shares with her mom
It wasn’t until they were there Jan. 7 in Springfield that it clicked. Henry said she saw her 1997 team in the competition’s brochure.
“And then when they were getting down to first place, I was like, ‘Oh my God if she wins this,’ but it’s a superstition — we almost don’t even want to talk about winning or not winning,” Henry said.
So she waited until it was announced that Michaela’s team won first place in its division.
“I didn’t realize it until she told me,” Michaela said, “and then I was crying even more than I already was. It was amazing.”
The team practiced for months on the routine that only lasted three minutes at the state competition. And Michaela said she had a minor injury just two days before they took the stage.
“I hurt my ankle the Thursday before ICCA. It feels better now, but I’ve been just pushing through to get to the end,” Michaela said.
Robbie Walters, Columbia’s coach, said cheerleaders often have overuse injuries at this time of year because their season lasts from June to March.
“... They’ve been going hard for so long,” he said.
Then they also have to overcome their nerves, Walters said, when they step on stage and the spotlight hits them in the packed arena at the championship.
“Some people throw up before,” Walters said. “It’s so much more of a mental game than a physical one — and it’s extremely physical. You get one shot. You go out there, and you do it or you don’t.”
Michaela said she’s been involved in gymnastics and cheerleading since she was 11 years old, with mom’s encouragement, but she still gets nervous at competitions.
It’s so much more of a mental game than a physical one — and it’s extremely physical. You get one shot. You go out there and you do it or you don’t.
Robbie Walters, Columbia High School cheerleading coach, on competitions
How does she deal with it? “It’s only three minutes,” Michaela says. “Push through it. ... You kind of just zone in and you focus and do what you’re supposed to.”
It sounds easy, but Michaela said it’s anything but.
“You’re dying at the end. You can’t breathe. People are screaming for their inhalers and crying,” Michaela said. Henry compared it to sprinting for three minutes straight.
But when Michaela has down time, she spends it practicing at gyms across the metro-east in addition to practices with her team.
Multiple gyms give her access to a variety of teachers.
“One coach can say something and another coach will say something that makes it click,” Michaela said.
Cheerleading has taught her perseverance: “Keep trying,” she said. The extra practice helps her get better, but she says she enjoys cheering and tumbling, which is another reason she continues to do it in her free time. And she’s made friends from across the metro-east.
“Every time we go to a competition, there’s people from Triad that I’ve met at the other gyms I practice at, so that’s always neat,” Michaela said.
But that doesn’t make it difficult for her to be competitive. In fact, “it’s pretty easy,” Michaela said.
There’s another competition coming up for local cheerleaders: the Illinois High School Association tournament. Columbia will have to qualify at a sectional Jan. 28 at Triad High School in Troy to move on to the state finals Feb. 3-4 in Bloomington using the same routine from ICCA.
A lot of people, they see our basketball games, and we’re kind of just waving to the crowd. But when it comes to competitions, there’s a lot more behind it.
Michaela Patterson on cheerleading
“That’s the pinnacle of cheerleading in Illinois, for sure,” Walters said of IHSA.
Michaela joked that they had “about 10 minutes” to celebrate their state title win before they started gearing up for the next competition.
ICCA was on a Saturday. Walters said they had Sunday off, but returned to the gym Monday to start practicing again.
“There’s no time,” Walters said. “It’s a long time to get to this point and then it’s a very short competitive season, so there’s not a lot of time to rest on your laurels, that’s for sure.”
Henry and Michaela say they talked about the win for nearly 100 miles on the ride home from Springfield. And they’ll always remember the ICCA championship they both won; In Michaela’s senior pictures, she plans to pose with her 2017 trophy next to mom with her 1997 trophy, with the help of the high school athletic department.
Q: What do you like about cheerleading?
A: “There’s always something different to do. It’s not like soccer — I used to play soccer, but it was just like kick a ball, you score; kick a ball, you score. With cheerleading, you can do it a certain way. You can do a back tuck and then you’re doing your layouts.”
Q: What’s something you think people might not understand about cheerleading?
A: “A lot of people, they see our basketball games, and we’re kind of just waving to the crowd. But when it comes to competitions, there’s a lot more behind it.”
Q: How do you feel going into your next competition?
A: “I feel confident, and I’m excited to cheer on again.”
Q: How are you feeling about trying out for cheerleading at Lindenwood University in Belleville next year?
A: “I’m feeling pretty good because the coach recruited me.”
Q: Is that one of the reasons you chose Lindenwood?
A: “Yes, and it’s close to my mom, because she lives in Belleville, my siblings.”
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Meet Michaela Patterson
- Age: 17
- School: Columbia High School
- College plans: Lindenwood University in Belleville
- Career plans: To become a nurse who works with children
- Parents: mom LeAnn Henry; stepdad Travis Henry; and dad Michael Patterson
- Siblings: Lily, 17; Ethan, 12; and Chloe, 11
- Pets: Bear, a black lab; Tug, a beagle mix; Willow, a pyrenees-lab mix; and three stray cats
- School activities: Cheerleading and yearbook
- Hobbies: Tumbling, which is a form of gymnastics
- Role models: Mom
- Favorite subject in school: Anatomy
- Least favorite subject: Math
- Favorite movie: Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
- Favorite music: G-Eazy
- Favorite food: Five-cheese chicken
- Favorite restaurant: The Pasta House Co.
Comments