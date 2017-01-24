Lindenwood senior chases his dreams just as Martin Luther King Jr. did

Devon Williams was inspired by an NFL player who visited his elementary school in south Chicago.
Now, the senior at Lindenwood University-Belleville is hoping he serves as an inspiration to those around him.
The 24-year-old recently was honored with the university’s first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award during a prayer breakfast Jan. 16.
“It meant everything,” he said of the award. “I thought that topped off all my accomplishments.”
He considers himself a dream chaser like his role model — Martin Luther King, Jr.
“He had a different approach; he used love as bringing everybody together,” Williams said of King. “‘A life without love is not worth living’ — that’s a perfect way to bring people together.”
Williams serves as the president of the Black Student Union at Lindenwood. The main focus of the Black Student Union is to “change the community,” he said.
Over the last four years, Williams said he’s worked hard to strengthen the Black Student Union and organize big events to highlight the organization including a poetry slam and a soulful dinner.
We create a tradition and culture where it gives everybody a chance to have a voice, to have fun and to express themselves. Our goal is to make every event bigger every year.
Devon Williams, senior at Lindenwood University-Belleville
Those events were in February last year and will occur again next month. The soulful dinner is Feb. 16. A date for the poetry slam is still being determined.
“We create a tradition and culture where it gives everybody a chance to have a voice, to have fun and to express themselves,” Williams said. “Our goal is to make every event bigger every year.”
He is majoring in exercise science and plans to graduate in December. He was inspired to go into exercise science following a long recovery after he tore both of his anterior cruciate ligaments or ACLs playing football. Originally, he wanted to be an architect or engineer.
“After rehabbing for so long and having to do most of my rehab on my own, I caught an interest in possibly helping somebody else who went through the same thing I went through,” he said.
He decided to attend Lindenwood after securing a scholarship to play football.
After graduation, Williams is considering attending graduate school near his hometown of Chicago. He says it’s time to move back home.
“I feel that I have been away from home long enough,” he said. “I think that things I’ve learned and the things that I’ve gained over time can possibly help me to help others.”
He wants to do what he can to help the youth of Chicago. “I think they need people like me that made it out and that’s going in the right direction,” Williams said.
He hopes to open his own training and rehabilitation facility in Chicago.
Thomas Trice, faculty sponsor of the Black Student Union, said in a new release that the MLK Award was created as a way to honor a student, university staff member, or person in the community every year for being a leader, bringing people of all races together, and making the community a better place.
SWIC to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Southwestern Illinois College plans to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at an event Jan. 26 at Belleville Campus Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave. The free program starts at 11 a.m.
The guest speaker is Lecia J. Rives of St. Louis, a motivational speaker, writer, comedienne and attorney. She is the founder and president of SpeakUp! Enterprise, a motivational speaking and publishing company.
For more information, contact College Activities at 618-235-2700, ext. 5442.
Speech, debate teams won 108 awards
The McKendree University speech and debate team won 108 awards, including 21 first-place finishes. during its fall competition season. Currently, McKendree has two debate teams ranked in the top 20 in the National Parliamentary Tournament of Excellence rankings.
Students Alex Baldwin and Gage Simmons are ranked 10th, while Beth Graham and Adeja Powell are ranked 17th (of a field of 480 teams). McKendree is also ranked sixth of 97 programs by the National Parliamentary Debate Association.
McKendree won two debate tournament including its home tournament (Baldwin and Simmons) and at Webster University (Kaitlyn Hutchison and Brad Riedemann). McKendree students also won top speaker three times — Powell at Wheaton College, University of Central Missouri and Hutchison at Webster University.
McKendree students have qualified for five individual events for the American Forensic Association National Individual Events Tournament. Katie Reining has qualified in both persuasive speaking and after dinner speaking, and Andrew Wagner has qualified in informative speaking, Noelle Zickefoose has qualified in program oral interpretation, and Dylan Comer and Emma Webster have qualified in duo interpretation.
McKendree is set to compete on Jan. 27 at Webster University’s Gorlok Gala.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
Comments