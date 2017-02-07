Kindness pays off for Lindenwood senior

Lindenwood University-Belleville senior De’Marcus Terry says he has a “big heart” and tries to give back to others whenever he can.
Terry, 21, is the first student to receive a university scholarship from Belleville’s Community Kindness charitable organization.
“It’s a great scholarship,” said Terry, who is from Clewiston, Fla., and living on campus at Lindenwood. “I feel like it represents what I stand on as an individual. My main goal is to help people out. When I see homeless people out there, it really touches my heart.”
He received a $1,000 toward this semester’s tuition as well as additional money for textbooks.
Terry’s main goal in life is to become successful and help people in need.
“I want to be CEO of my own company and dedicate some of the profits to the community,” Terry said.
He wants to pay it forward and not backward, he said.
Terry recalled sneaking friends food when he was younger. “I knew others who were going without food,” he said. “I have a big heart.”
He volunteers at area food charities as well as his church — First Christian Church of Belleville.
He’ll graduate in May with a degree in business administration and a minor in marketing.
He’s still deciding if he wants to attend graduate school or start a “career position” after he graduates.
“I’m in the process of letting everything play out by itself and evaluate my options,” Terry said.
Terry is a sprinter on Lindenwood University’s track team.
Community Kindness founder Charlie Kramer said the organization donates about $60,000 a year to local causes. The money is generated by a thrift shop at the corner of East Main Street and Mascoutah Avenue in Belleville.
“We hope this is just the first one and that it’s going to go on and on,” Kramer said of the scholarship in a news release. “Education is so important, and we wanted to be able to reward a person who is working hard to make themselves a successful member of society.”
The scholarship winner was determined by the essays applicants wrote. Terry’s essay was about resisting bullying, helping others and appreciating the opportunities he’s received.
Amy Determann, an assistant professor at Lindenwood, said Terry deserves the scholarship.
“He’s one of my best students, and I don’t think I have ever seen anyone work harder,” Determann said in a news release. “I don’t know when he rests. But, no matter how busy he is, you can always count on him to come through and to help out when he’s needed.”
SIUE Constructors Club earns third place, trip to Las Vegas
Students in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Constructors Club in the School of Engineering will be traveling to Las Vegas next month to show off what they’ve done.
Club members will give a presentation about their service projects during the annual student chapter meeting at The Bellagio Resort & Casino on Tuesday, March 7.
The club, which has 25 active members, earned third place in the 2016 Associated General Contractors of America Outstanding Student Chapter Contest. As part of the award, the chapter at SIUE received four complementary registrations to the convention in Las Vegas along with a $1,000 travel stipend.
The award recognizes dedication to the enhancement of construction education through community service, according to a news release.
The Constructors Club projects within the last year included the Early Childhood Center playground build at SIUE, the SIUE School of Pharmacy paver project, a trip to Florida for Habitat for Humanity and the Dennis H. Rinderer Memorial Park roofing project.
Jamie Forsythe: 618-239-2562, @BND_JForsythe
