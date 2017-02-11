Young Author's Conference in Belleville

Jim Mourey, Jr. delivers the keynote address at the 2017 Young Author's Conference, which was held Saturday morning at Central Junior High School in Belleville. Mourey is a former Belleville student who attended Abraham Lincoln Elementary School, West Junior High School, and Belleville West High School. Today, he's a researcher, consultant, teacher and author. Mourey has more than a decade’s worth of experience working, teaching and consulting on the topics of marketing and relationship development. Mourey is an assistant professor of marketing at DePaul University in Chicago and is a visiting professor of marketing at IÉSEG (Institut d'Economie Scientifique Et de Gestion) in France. He has written several books, for both children and adults. He is also a self-taught pianist, singer-songwriter, a cappella singer, improv actor, fitness buff and world traveler. This theme of the 35th annual conference was "There's Dreaming...and Then There's Doing". Students throughout the school district were honored for stories they submitted for judging with a breakfast, the keynote speech, and finally, an awards ceremony to recognize their achievements. The conference is sponsored by the Belleville #118 PTA Council and the Illinois Reading Council.
Jim Mourey, Jr. raises his hand as his former grade school was announced during introductions prior to Mourey delivering the keynote address at the 2017 Young Author's Conference, which was held Saturday morning at Central Junior High School in Belleville.
Parents and students browse through students' stories prior to the breakfast at the Young Author's Conference, held Saturday morning at Central Junior High School in Bellevillle. The theme of the 35th annual conference was "There's Dreaming...and Then There's Doing". Students throughout the school district were honored for stories they submitted for judging with a breakfast, a keynote speech, and finally, an awards ceremony to recognize their achievements. The conference is sponsored by the Belleville #118 PTA Council and the Illinois Reading Council.
