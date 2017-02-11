Scholarships available for college-bound students in the metro-east

Deadlines are approaching for a number of scholarships available to high school and college students in the metro-east.
The scholarships cover a variety of studies and interests.
Here are some of the locally-sponsored scholarships with upcoming deadlines:
Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholarships
The YWCA of Alton is offering two renewable $1,000 scholarships for young women.
High school seniors with a 3.0 GPA can apply for the 2017 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholarship. Applications are available online at altonywca.com; They can also be requested in person at the YWCA of Alton, 304 East Third St., or via email at wod@altonywca.com.
Applicants must live in the YWCA of Alton’s service area, which includes Collinsville, Edwardsville, Granite City, Highland and other towns.
The deadline to submit an application and essay is Feb. 24.
For more information, call 618-465-7774 or visit the organization’s website.
SWIC Foundation scholarships
Southwestern Illinois College is offering more than 250 scholarships for individuals who will start classes in fall 2017, as well as current students.
The awards range from $100 to $5,000. Some scholarships are based on areas of study or sports participation, while others are specifically for adults returning to school or SWIC graduates transferring to a four-year college or university.
With a few exceptions, applicants have to reside within Community College District 522, which covers parts of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Randolph counties. A minimum grade point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale is also necessary to apply, with some scholarships requiring a higher GPA.
Individuals should submit applications before March 1 for the best selection opportunities, SWIC stated in a news release. Applications must be completed online at swic.edu/foundation. For more information, contact the SWIC Foundation office at 866-942-7942 or 618-235-2700, ext. 5518, or send an email to scholarships@swic.edu.
Foundation Associate Director Rena Thoele said money for the scholarships comes from businesses, individuals and organizations in the region.
Lewis and Clark Community College scholarships
Nearly $300,000 in scholarships will be awarded to students planning to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in fall 2017.
Debby Edelman, the college foundation’s director of development, said applicants can fill out one online application to be automatically matched with all of the awards for which they are eligible. There are more than 120 different scholarships available, the college stated in a news release.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for students and prospective students to apply for scholarship money to help further their education,” Edelman said.
Applicants must first apply to the college at lc.edu/applying to receive Blazernet IDs and passwords, which they will need to access the scholarship portal and application at lc.edu/scholarships.
The deadline to apply for scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year is March 5.
For more information or help with the application, contact the foundation office at foundation@lc.edu or call foundation assistant Alexandria Ruiz at 618-468-2011.
Illinois Sheriffs’ Association scholarships
Individuals can apply for scholarships from the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association by submitting applications and essays to the sheriff’s offices in the counties where they live.
The association will be awarding more than 100 scholarships to students throughout the state to help with the cost of tuition, books and fees. The minimum award is $500.
Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents who plan to be enrolled full-time at an Illinois school in fall 2017. Immediate family of the sheriff in each county are ineligible.
The deadline to apply online on the association website, ilsheriff.org, or at a county sheriff’s office is March 15. The essay questions deal with heroin use and overdoses.
W.C. Scrivner Public Health Foundation scholarships
The Willard C. Scrivner Public Health Foundation Board offers two scholarship opportunities to St. Clair County students planning to enter a public health related field.
The board is accepting applications for one scholarship worth $1,000. It is called the Dr. Jan Attala Allen Advanced Practice Nursing Scholarship, and it is available to any professional nurse pursing an advanced degree. Applicants must be residents of St. Clair County and make commitments to work in Southern Illinois for two years after graduation.
The board is also offering up to four scholarships worth $500. These Dr. Willard Scrivner Public Health Foundation Scholarships for Graduating Seniors are available to any high school senior who is a resident of St. Clair County and will be attending an Illinois or Missouri institution, including junior colleges and four-year universities.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. March 31.
For more information, visit wcscrivnerfoundation.org.
Metro-East Regional Chamber of Commerce scholarship
Students graduating from Belleville East High School, Belleville West High School, Althoff Catholic High School or Governor French Academy have a shot at a $1,000 scholarship.
The annual Dr. Bruce Adams scholarship will be awarded by the Metro-East Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Applicants must be residents of Swansea or Fairview Heights who plan to attend an accredited college, university, junior college or vocational school. Along with the application, individuals need to submit a written statement explaining why they are applying for the scholarship. Three letters of recommendation are also required.
Applications are available at each school’s guidance office or by contacting the Metro-East Regional Chamber of Commerce office by email at chamber@MetroEastChamber.org or by phone at 618-233-3938. The deadline to apply is March 31.
Illinois Health and Hospital Association scholarships
Students who have been accepted into a health care career curriculum have the chance to earn $1,000 scholarships.
The Illinois Hospital Research and Educational Foundation, Constituency of Volunteers Scholarship Fund and Volunteer Services at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese will award the scholarships. The money can be used toward tuition, fees or books.
Applicants must be Illinois residents who are accepted into or are currently enrolled in a hospital-related health care career curriculum.
Applications are available through Volunteer Services at HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese. For more information, call 618-526-5351 or send an email to judy.schrage@hshs.org.
Send applications to the Illinois Hospital Research and Educational Foundation, 1151 East Warrenville Road, PO Box 3015, Naperville, Illinois 60566 by April 15.
Association of periOperative Room Nurses scholarship
One student nurse interested in the field of perioperative nursing will receive a $1,000 scholarship this year.
The Association of periOperative Room Nurses of Southwest Illinois will award the scholarship. Applicants must live in Illinois, be enrolled in accredited registered nurse programs and maintain at least a B average.
To request an application, contact Rhonda Price at the Scholarship Committee of Southwest Illinois, 6367 Countryside Lane, Freeburg, IL 62243 or send an email to rhondap63@live.com. Applications must be submitted to the scholarship committee by April 15.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments