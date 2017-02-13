Belleville school board to discuss options for bus services

On Monday night, the Belleville District 201 School Board will discuss its options regarding school bus services.
Superintendent Jeff Dosier said the district’s current transportation contract is coming to an end. The discussion on Monday will be about whether the district should consider bids from bus companies or consider offering that service itself, which would involve the purchase of buses and hiring of drivers.
“We want to be as cost effective as we can,” Dosier said.
In other business, board members will also discuss having a student from each high school campus serve as advisers to the board in the future. Dosier said the district is exploring the possibility at this point.
Elsewhere in the metro-east, the Collinsville Unit 10 School Board currently has a student representative program in which a high school senior attends the monthly board meetings to offer a student’s perspective as a non-voting member.
Dosier said the idea the District 201 board will be discussing is having two students — one from Belleville East High School and another from Belleville West High School — act as advisers.
The school board meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at 920 N. Illinois St. in Belleville.
