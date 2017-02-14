Help support local school’s music program by listening to jazz

A parents’ organization is asking the community for help to support music education.
The Belleville East Band and Orchestra Parents organization will have a fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 25 at Bellecourt Manor, 225 East A St. in Belleville. The event is called Jazz at the B’Eastro. All proceeds will support the Belleville East Lancer Band Program.
The organization stated in a news release that the Belleville District 201 budget doesn’t adequately support the arts, and specifically music education.
The Mardi Gras-themed evening will feature food and musical performances by students in the jazz band, jazz ensemble, concert jazz orchestra, vocal jazz ensemble, as well as special guest Dawn Weber and Friends. Tickets are $50.
To order tickets and for sponsorship and donation opportunities, visit lancerbands.org.
Local teens have shot at legislative internship in Collinsville
Interested in government? State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is looking for interns.
Students can apply for a legislative internship based in Stuart’s Collinsville constituent services office, 2105 Vandalia St., by sending their resumes to repkatiestuart@gmail.com.
Interns will work with residents and help plan events. The work hours are flexible and no experience is required. The internships are unpaid, but school credit might be available, according to a news release.
Nominate distinguished alumni for local high school’s award
Collinsville High School wants to recognize an alum who has distinguished him or herself since graduating.
Nominations for the 2017 Alumni Achievement Award can be submitted to Collinsville High School Principal David Snider until Feb. 17. Submissions should include contact information for the nominee and the person making the nomination.
Send a nomination to the principal by mail to 2201 S. Morrison, Collinsville, IL 62234 or via email to dsnider@cusd.kahoks.org.
The award is presented every year during the school’s spring graduation ceremony.
Get ready for kindergarten registration in Belleville District 118
Belleville District 118’s kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year will take place Feb. 21-24.
All elementary schools in the district will offer registration from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. Each school will also have a night registration during the March or April parent teacher association meetings, according to a news release from District 118.
Contact individual school offices for the exact dates and times for the evening registrations.
Students donate $2,000 worth of personal care items to those in need
For 25 years, third-graders at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Waterloo have made it their mission to bring health and body care items to the poor.
This year, students donated more than 900 items — worth about $2,000 — to the Catholic Urban Programs, an organization that serves people living in poverty.
Students have donated an estimated total of 28,000 items since third-grade teacher Kathryn Riebeling started the tradition.
Girl Scouts make gift bags for Belleville Police Department officers
The girls from Brownie Troop 382 at St. Teresa Catholic School used their meeting last month to show their appreciation for Belleville police officers.
The Girl Scouts decorated and filled gift bags with treats and notes for the officers in the Belleville Police Department. They were working on their community badge. Each girl in the troop made four bags.
At the end of their January meeting, they were able to deliver the gifts to the officers at the new police headquarters.
Trooper, coroner talk to kids about importance of diversity
Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye, Jr., and his father, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr., recently spoke to several groups of students at Wolf Branch Middle School. Their presentation focused on diversity.
They stressed that at all points in life, individuals have to know how to interact positively with different races and genders to accomplish goals.
Metro-east high schoolers earn scholarships to attend SEMO
Three local students have been awarded scholarships to attend Southeast Missouri State University in the 2017-18 academic year.
Mater Dei High School student Sommer Keleman, of New Baden, and Alton High School student Ezekiel Lampley, of Godfrey, each received the University Scholarship and Midwest Achievement Award, which gives them $2,000 and the difference between the out-of-state tuition and in-state tuition. In the 2016-17 school year, the difference between out-of-state and in-state tuition was $5,385 for 30 credit hours.
Freeburg High School student Parker McDonald, of Smithton, received the Midwest Achievement Award and Residence Life Leadership Award, which gives him the difference between the out-of-state tuition and in-state tuition and $1,000 toward residence hall fees.
Waterloo High School student Emma Geringer, of Waterloo, also received the Midwest Achievement Award and Residence Life Leadership Award.
Governor appoints new Illinois State Board of Education member
Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed a Mount Vernon resident to the Illinois State Board of Education.
New board member Kevin Settle has 34 years of experience in education. He is the former superintendent of Mount Vernon City Schools and the former assistant regional superintendent for the Hamilton-Jefferson Counties Regional Office of Education. He also worked as a teacher and principal at Webber Township High School in Bluford.
Settle earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and his master’s degree and Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University.
State representative speaks with metro-east teachers, students
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, spoke with students, faculty and staff during a visit to the Menta Academy, a private special education program in Belleville.
Hoffman visited the metro-east campus on Jan. 31.
“The thing that struck me the most from my visit at Menta Academy was how much the staff stressed that the personal growth of a student was linked to their academic success, and how well the students at the academy are responding to that way of teaching,” Hoffman said. “Sometime people forget that there are other important parts to student’s education that’s more than just notes and facts.”
Hoffman said legislators can help schools like the Menta Academy by “fighting for equal school funding here in the metro-east.”
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Comments