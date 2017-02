O'Fallon High looking at budget cuts, including two sports

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO is projecting a $2.3 million deficit that puts it in a “financial crisis,” according to Superintendent Darcy Benway. The District 203 School Board is looking at options like cutting lacrosse and swimming, reducing administrative and teaching staff, increasing fees and more.