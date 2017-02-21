Belleville junior high students prepare to say goodbye to dean of students

During the Belleville, IL, District 118 School Board meeting, Kelly Harter was chosen to be Westhaven Elementary School's new principal starting July 1. Harter is currently the dean of students at West Junior High School in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO. Some of her students were in the audience during Tuesday's meeting and each gave Harter a hug after the board voted on her new position.
O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year because it faces a $2.3 million deficit. That could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs as the District 203 School Board discusses budget cuts. OTHS girls swim coach Suzanne Gibson talks about the proposed cuts at the school.

